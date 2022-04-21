MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings square off in 'El Classico' battle of survival

MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians are staring at the elimination with six straight defeats and the five-time IPL winners will look to notch up their first win of the season as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Batting is a worry for the Mumbai outfit but their bowling remains a bigger problem, with Jasprit Bumrah being the lone enforcer. The bowling unit comprising Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin have had a substandard season so far. The focus will also be on Rohit Sharma, who hasn't been able to notch up a big inning so far. Young opener Ishan Kishan has also not justified his staggering price tag of ₹15.25 crore. Chennai also have had a torrid time this season. With five losses from six games, the side is just one place above bottom-placed Mumbai. Ruturaj Gaikwad found his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat but a wayward bowling display in the last five overs led to Chennai suffering their fifth defeat of the season.