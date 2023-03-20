WPL 2023, MI vs DC Live score: League leaders Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in top-of-the-table clash

MI vs DC Live Score WPL 2023 Latest Updates: In a top-of-the-table clash, leaders Mumbai Indians face second-placed Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of WPL 2023, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Having already confirmed their playoff spot, MI have won five games and lost one this season. Meanwhile, DC have also confirmed their playoff spot, and are now competing to finish in pole position in the league phase. Both sides faced each other in Match 7, with MI winning by eight wickets. Chasing a target of 106 runs, MI reached 109/2 in 15 overs, with Tastika Bhatia smacking 41 runs off 32 balls. Initially, DC were bowled out for 105 in 18 overs, with Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews bagging three-wicket hauls respectively.

