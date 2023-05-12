MI vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Rashid's late blitz in vain as Mumbai beat Gujarat by 27 runs, SKY slams 49-ball 103
- MI vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (218/5) beat Gujarat Titans (191/8) by 27 runs in Mumbai
IPL 2023 MI vs GT Highlights: Mumbai Indians continued the winning momentum in IPL 2023 as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 27 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Batting first Mumbai piled a gigantic 218/5 on the board with Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge. Batting at a strike-rate of 210.20, the batter finished unbeaten 103 off 49. He hammered eleven boundaries and six maximums during his knock. In response Gujarat Titans lost their Top 3 – Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, and Shubman Gill – inside the powerplay. Piyush Chawla then removed Vijay Shankar in the first ball after the powerplay. Gujarat kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell behind in the run chase before Rashid Khan added some respite in GT's camp. The tailender scored an unbeaten 79 off 32 balls, which featured three boundaries and ten maximums. Rashid's effort helped Gujarat reach 191/8 in 20 overs. Rashid had an equally good outing with the ball as well. The Afghan spinner scalped four out of the five wickets Mumbai lost and conceded 30 runs in his four overs. Catch the Highlights of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:29 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win by 27 runs
Kumar Kartikeya comes to bowl the final over and he starts with a wide. Rashid Khan then smashes the spinner for three sixes in the next four balls. Chris Jordan then drops Rashid in the fifth ball but the batter don't take any run.
The spinner then bowls a wide and the final ball ends with a dot. Gujarat Titans reach 191/8 in 20 overs as Mumbai Indians win the contest by 27 runs. Rashid Khan finishes unbeaten on 79 off 32 balls.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:24 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: One over to go!
Chris Jordan comes to bowl the penultimate over and he is hit for a maximum by Rashid Khan. Seven runs come off the over as GT reach 171/8 in 19 overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:16 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid slams 21-ball 50
Cameron Green joins the attack but Rashid Khan's carnage continues. The batter hits Green for a flat six and then another one over the mid-wicket fence. With that Rashid completes his half-century, which comes in just 21 balls. GT: 163/8 (17.4 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:13 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid continues his blitz
Rashid Khan continues his blitz and hammers Chris Jordan for a couple of fours and a six. 15 runs come off the over as GT reach 151/8 in 17 overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:03 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Four overs to go
Rashid Khan hits Behrendorff for a boundary and a six as 14 runs come off the over.
Akash Madhwal then concedes six runs in the following over as Gujarat Titans reach 136/8 in 16 overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:54 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lusty blows by Rashid
Rashid Khan hits Kumar Kartikeya for a couple of sixes as 13 runs and a wicket come off his over. GT 116-8 (14 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:51 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Kumar Kartikeya strikes
Kumar Kartikeya strikes as Noor Ahmad is cleaned up for 1(3). Alzarri Joseph is the new batter in. GT: 103/8 (13.2 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:47 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: PC strikes
Piyush Chawla picks his second wicket of the match as Rahul Tewatia's shot finds Cameron Green in the deep. He departs for 14(13). GT: 103/7 (12.5 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:44 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Important breakthrough
Akash Madhwal is back into the attack and he is welcomed with a maximum, following which he rotates the strike.
A slower delivery does the trick for the pacer as he traps Miller LBW for 41(26) in the final ball of his over. GT: 100/6 (12 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:37 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Tewatia hits a four
Rahul Tewatia manages to get a boundary in the over bowled by Piyush Chawla as eight runs come off it. GT: 90/5 (11 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:32 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Chris Jordan bowls a tidy over as just five singles come in it. GT: 82/5 in 10 overs
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:25 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 18 runs come in an over
Piyush Chawla comes to bowl his second over and he is hit for a six by David Miller. The batter then somehow manages to get two more boundaries in the over as 18 runs come off it. GT: 77/5 in 9 overs
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:22 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans lose half their side
Kumar Kartikeya is introduced in the attack and he too strikes in his first ball. Abhinav Manohar is cleaned up for 2(3).
Rahul Tewatia joins the chase as GT reach 59/5 in 8 overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:13 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla strikes
Piyush Chawla is introduced in the attack and he cleans up Vijay Shankar in the first ball. He departs for 29(14).
Abhinav Manohar joins the run chase. GT: 49/4 (6.3 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:07 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Miller joins the party
Chris Jordan comes to bowl the final powerplay over and David Miller connects a back of a length delivery for a boundary in the gap between mid-wicket and long-on. Nine runs come off the over. GT: 48/3 (6 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:05 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hattrick of boundaries
Vijay Shankar slams a hattrick of boundaries against Jason Behrendorff as 13 runs come off the over. GT: 39/3 (5 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:57 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill departs
Vijay Shankar hits Akash Madhwal for a couple of boundaries and then passes the strike to Shubman Gill, who is cleaned up for 6(9) by the seamer in the over.
David Miller is the new batter in. GT: 26/3 (4 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:50 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik returns
Jason Behrendorff joins the party as Hardik Pandya is caught-behind for 4(3). Vijay Shankar is the new batter in and he too opens his account with a boundary. GT: 16/2 (2.4 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:45 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
Impact Substitute Akash Madhwal makes an impact straightaway as he traps Wriddhiman Saha LBW for 2(5) in his first over.
Hardik Pandya is the new batter in and he opens his account with a boundary. GT: 11/1 (2 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:40 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Watchful start
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha start off slow as four singles come in the first over bowled by Behrendorff.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:38 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: The chase begins
The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha walk out in the middle to start the run chase. Gill comes on as the impact sub in place of Mohit Sharma.
Jason Behrendorff will lead the attack for Mumbai Indians, who have introduced Akash Madhwal as an Impact Substitute in place of Suryakumar Yadav.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:23 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SKY slams ton, MI post 218/5
Alzarri Joseph comes to bowl the final over and does a decent job until the third ball, which results in three runs.
Suryakumar Yadav then connects the fourth ball for a maximum, sending the ball over the pacer's head for a six. The fifth ball results in a double and he finishes the over with another maximum. The shot also takes Suryakumar Yadav to 103* in 49 balls as Mumbai Indians post 218/5 in 20 overs.
Rashid Khan scalped four of the five wickets that fell in the innings and conceded 30 runs in his four overs.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami leaked 53 runs in his four overs, Alzarri Joseph 52 in four overs, and Mohit Sharma conceded 1/43 in four overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:14 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: MI breach 200
Mohammed Shami comes to bowl the penultimate over and Cameron Green passes the strike to Suryakumar in the first ball. SKY then hits the pacer for a SIX and a boundary and then closes the over with another boundary. MI reach 201/5 in 19 overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:09 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 20 runs come off the over
Mohit Sharma comes to bowl his final over and he is welcomed by Suryakumar Yadav by a couple of boundaries. The third ball is a dot, following which Surykumar Yadav dispatches it for a maximum.
The fifth ball almost results in a four but excellent effort by Vijay Shankar prevents it from reaching the fence. Two runs come off it and Suryakumar then finishes the over with another boundary. MI 184-5 (18 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 09:06 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SKY slams 50, Rashid strikes again
Suryakumar Yadav hits Rashid Khan for a boundary and with that he also brings up his half-century in 32 balls.
He passes the strike to Tim David in the fifth ball and the slip comes in for the new batter. The batter gets an edge, which falls wide of the slip fielder as the ball races for a boundary.
However, his stay in the middle comes to an end in the last ball of Rashid's spell as he plays it straight to the spinner who completes a simple caught and bowled. Tim David departs for 5(3). MI: 164-5 (17 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:58 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma strikes
Mohit Sharma bowls an excellent over and concedes just two singles until the fifth delivery. He then gets rid of Vishnu Vinod in the final delivery of the over as the batter goes for the aerial route but finds Abhinav Manohar. The batter departs for 30(20). MI: 153/4 (16 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:51 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav hits a 4 and 6
Suryakumar Yadav starts the 15th over by Alzarri Joseph with a dot but then hits the pacer for a boundary. He then hits the pacer for a maximum over the long-off fence. 12 runs come off the over. MI: 151/3 (15 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:42 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Six overs to go
Vishnu Vinod welcomes Noor Ahmed with a boundary, following which four singles come in the next five balls. The pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu also bring up the 50-run partnership. MI: 139/3 (14 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:38 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shami concedes 15 runs
Mohammed Shami comes to bowl his third over and he is hit for a boundary and a six by Vishnu Vinod before passing the strike to Suryakumar Yadav, who closes the over with another four. MI: 131/3 (13 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:35 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Alzarri Joseph concedes 2 maximums
Alzarri Joseph bangs it short and Vishnu Vinod pulls it for a short over the square leg fence.
Suryakumar Yadav then ends the over with another maximum as 15 runs come off it. MI: 116/3 (12 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:31 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Noor Ahmad keeps it tight
Noor Ahmad comes into the attack and he keeps it tight. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians breach the 100-run mark. MI: 101/3 (11 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:24 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Suryakumar Yadav times it perfectly against a pitched up delivery by Alzarri Joseph, which races away towards the boundary.
Eight runs come off the over as MI reach 96/3 in 10 overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:20 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan has the final laugh
Rashid Khan comes to bowl his third over and he almost gets the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. The batter plays a lofted drive towards long-off and it bounces right in front of Hardik Pandya placed there.
Suryakumar then sweeps Rashid for a boundary later in the over.
Rashid Khan then picks his third wicket of the evening as he cleans up Nehal Wadhera for 15(7). MI: 88/3 (9 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:15 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Nehal Wadhera keeps it moving
Noor Ahmad comes into the attack and he is driven for a boundary by Nehal Wadhera towards the cover region. The batter then hits the spinner for a maximum.
15 runs come off the over as MI reach 81/2 in 8 overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:10 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Double blow by Rashid
Double blow by Rashid Khan. The spinner traps Ishan Kishan LBW for 31(20) in the same over. MI: 66/2 (7 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:07 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan strikes
Rashid Khan wins the battle against Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai skipper is caught at slips for 29(18).
Suryakumar Yadav joins the action and opens his account with a boundary, which comes after a misfield by Noor Ahmad. MI: 66/1 (6.4 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 08:02 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
Noor Ahmad comes to bowl the final over of the powerplay. Ishan Kishan hammers the spinner for a couple of boundaries as MI reach 61/0 at the end of powerplay.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:59 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 50-run partnership
Rashid Khan is introduced in the attack. He starts with a dot before Ishan Kishan rotates the strike. Rohit then sweeps a googly by Rashid towards the square leg region.
The MI skipper attempts a similar shot but an excellent effort by Vijay Shankar near the square leg ropes saves it from resulting a boundary as Rohit runs double.
There is a LBW appeal against Rohit in the over but the umpire isn't interested. Pandya opts for review but TV replay confirms the ball was drifting down the leg stump. MI: 51/0 (5 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:51 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: The boundaries keep coming
Mohit Sharma continues from his end and is hit for a single boundary by Ishan Kishan in his over. Seven runs come off his over. MI: 44/0 (4 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:47 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Expensive over by Shami
Ishan Kishan joins the party and hits Mohammed Shami for a maximum, sending the ball 98m towards the square leg region. He takes the aerial route in the following ball but doesn't get the desired connection, which ends up being a double.
Ishan continues his charge and steps down the track and hits it towards mid-wicket as Rashid Khan chases after the ball. Despite the quick outfield Rashid manages to save it from reaching the boundary as it results in three runs.
Rohit then finishes the over with another maximum. MI 37-0 (3 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:40 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit sets the mood
Rohit then closes the over with a SIX. The bowler pitches it full, on the pads and Rohit whacks it over the square leg fence for a maximum. MI: 20/0 (2 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:38 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma gets going
Mohit Sharma will share the new ball with Shami and he starts with a dot.
Rohit Sharma then plays a commanding shot in the next ball, which races away towards the cover fence. Rohit then tries to play it across the line but the ball hits his pads. Huge appeal by the bowler but Wriddhiman Saha is convinced the ball was not hitting the stumps.
Rohit then hits the seamer for another boundary. Back of a length delivery and Rohit plays it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary. MI: 14/0 (1.5 overs)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:34 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan shows intent
A good start by Shami as he bowls a couple of dots before MI open their account in form of leg byes.
Rohit also opens his account with a single, and then Ishan Kishan closes the over with a boundary. MI: 6/0 (1 over)
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:30 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Here we go!
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma walk out to kick-off the proceedings. Mohammed Shami will lead the attack for Gujarat Titans.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:12 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 07:01 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bowl
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:50 PM
MI vs GT Live Score: Pitch report by Sanjay Manjrekar and Aaron Finch
“A red soil pitch today. 61m and 67m square boundaries while the straight is at 72m. The pitch looks similar to that of the other night against RCB. Little bit of moisture on top of the surface which means there could be a bit of swing, especially in the first 3-4 overs and a hint of turn if the captain is brave enough to go for spin in the powerplay. But this is a beautiful wicket, win the toss, bowl and chase down the target later on. No score is safe at this venue.”
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:31 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: What's at stake
A win against Gujarat Titans will help Mumbai Indians climb to the third spot on the table.
Meanwhile, a win for Gujarat will ensure them a top 2 finish after the league stage.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:20 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma expected to return
Tilak Varma has missed out on a couple of matches and is likely to make a comeback into the XI. Apart from him there are very little chances of any other changes to the side.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:07 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Big sign of worry for MI
Rohit Sharma has amassed 12 runs in the last five innings (2,3,0,0,7) and his record against Gujarat doesn't look great either.
Rashid Khan has dismissed the opener thrice in 21 balls and has conceded just 23 runs.
Mohammed Shami too has kept Rohit quiet. The MI skipper has scored 57 off 51 balls against the seamer, which include two dismissals.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:44 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL: 'Hardik's homecoming will be emotional'
"Hardik's homecoming will be emotional. He will play a crucial match against the team at the ground where he rose to stardom. Hardik would like to prove a lot by leading his team to victory. This match will be really interesting as it will not be easy for GT to beat MI at their home and then MI would like to equalize the defeat in Ahmedabad and take a strong step towards the playoffs." - Ravi Shastri on Star Sports' Cricket Live
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:29 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: ‘I had to come back’
“Last year when I wasn't around in IPL, a lot of people probably didn't think PC (Piyush Chawla) could come back. But I was prepared mentally that I had to come back.” - Piyush Chawla told AFP.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:21 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla's impact this season
Piyush Chawla has emerged to be Mumbai Indians' biggest threat with the ball. The spinner has so far scalped 17 wickets from 11 encounters and is currently the fifth highest wicket-taker this season.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:14 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Zaheer Khan on SKY
"They need to hold his (Suryakumar Yadav) bat from behind or hold his legs, he's been batting like that. There was a tough phase but when he found his rhythm, the good became even better. This will never be good news for the bowlers.
“The way he bats and the way he approaches it, no field placement can help them. Every time I see them play, it seems like the bowlers are trying to bowl outside the off-stump, pack the side with four players, and SKY is still hitting fours and you cannot stop this.” - Zaheer Khan
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:07 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' big win
Gujarat Titans head into the contest on the back of an impressive 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, which also saw Hardik Pandya and Co. record their highest-ever IPL total. Gujarat had then scored 227/2 in 20 overs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 04:50 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans batting firepower
Gujarat have a fiery batting line-up with the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha providing the side with explosive start at the top.
Apart from the duo, GT have a long list of batters who can change the course of the match and drive the side to big totals. Hardik Pandya and David Miller are firing with the bat in the middle-order, and Rahul Tewatia's has been clinical when it comes to finishing the innings on perfect note.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 04:37 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' record at away venue
The highlight for Gujarat Titans have been they are yet to lose an away fixture. They have secured eight wins in 11 matches, and the three defeats have come at their home ground in Ahmedabad.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 04:13 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Biggest positive for Mumbai Indians
Suryakumar Yadav's return to form has been the biggest positive for Mumbai Indians. He scored a stunning 35-ball 83 against RCB. The 83 against RCB is Suryakumar’s highest score in the IPL. It was also his fourth half-century of this season.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 04:06 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians bowling
In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and now Jofra Archer, Mumbai Indians' bowling has looked a bit off-color. The team has conceded four consecutive totals above 200, while RCB fell short by a run from touching that mark.
In the last three games at the Wankhede Stadium, opposition sides have piled 214/8, 212/7 and 199/6, making the most of a flat wicket – something which Gujarat Titans would also like to target.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 03:54 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians batting finally clicking
After a slow start to the campaign, it feels Mumbai Indians have gained momentum. The team have successfully chased a target of 200 and over twice in three attempts.
Even against Punjab Kings, MI replied with 201 for 6 while chasing 215.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 02:56 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other twice in IPL, and have won a match each. Their last meeting was won by GT, who clinched victory by 55 runs.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 02:38 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: What did MI spinner Kumar Kartikeya say?
Ahead of the match, MI spinner Kartikeya said, "We have seen some high run chases at the Wankhede. There is a little bit of help for the bowlers initially but after that it is very good for batters. Titans are a very good team. You can plan as much as you want, but I feel execution is more important in T20s, how you respond on the ground to various situations."
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 02:21 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
MI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 02:16 PM
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between MI and GT, straight from Mumbai. Stay tuned folks!