MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Resurgent Mumbai Indians face Rana’s erratic Kolkata Knight Riders in blockbuster clash
- MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Score: Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Led by Rohit Sharma, MI are currently ninth in the IPL 2023 Points Table with two points from three matches, packed with a win and two defeats. They began their campaign with back-to-back defeats vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Then, they grabbed their first win of the season in Match 16, against Delhi Capitals, clinching victory by six wickets. Nitish Rana-led KKR are currently fifth in the standings with four points from four matches, including two victories and two defeats. Kolkata began their campaign with a defeat against Punjab Kings, but then bounced back with back-to-back wins against RCB and Gujarat Titans. In their latest match in Match 19, KKR were handed a defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing by 23 runs.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 16 Apr 2023 11:46 AM
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 31 times in IPL history, with MI leading 22-9 vs KKR in head-to-head.
Sun, 16 Apr 2023 11:33 AM
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
Sun, 16 Apr 2023 11:14 AM
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2023 match between MI and KKR, straight from Mumbai. Stay tuned folks for an exciting cricket match!