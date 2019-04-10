MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul joins elite list after maiden IPL ton against Mumbai

Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul joined an elite list of players as he slammed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rahul took almost every MI bowler to the cleaners en route his first-ever IPL ton. He crossed the three-figure mark in the last over of the innings and brought up his century off just 63 deliveries.

Rahul carried his bat though the innings and ended with an unbeaten 100 off 64 deliveries. His innings included six fours and six huge sixes. With the help of this onslaught, Rahul joined a special group of players as he now stands at the fourth spot in the list of most runs scored by a batsman against Mumbai Indians in an innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers tops the chart with an unbeaten 133 to his name, which he cracked in the 2015 edition of the league. Adam Gilchrist, Hashim Amla, KL Rahul and Yusuf Pathan complete the top-five list.

Rahul’s century propelled KXIP’s score to 197/4 in 20 overs after MI won the toss and opted to field first at home. Rahul struck a 116-run partnership with Chris Gayle, who smashed 36-ball 67 for the away side.

Gayle’s dismissal in the 13th over slowed down the innings but Rahul punished Hardik Pandya by hitting three sixes and a four in the 19th, which yielded them 25 runs. Thirteen came off the final over to boost the total. MI were without captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested as a precautionary measure due to muscle spasm in his right leg.

