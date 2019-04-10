MI vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2019 Match 24 at Wankhede: Mumbai Indians win by three wickets

Highlights: Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard’s sensational 83-run knock put KL Rahul’s maiden IPL hundred in the shade as Mumbai Indians pulled off a thrilling last-ball three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in Mumbai on Wednesday.Rahul and Chris Gayle, who struck a 36-ball 63 powered Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 197 for four after being asked to bat. Pollard single-handedly brought his side back in the game with his 31-ball knock punishing the Punjab bowlers with 10 sixes and three fours. ((Full Scorecard))

Follow MI vs KXIP Highlights below -

00:15 hrs IST Mumbai Indians win by three wickets It seemed like the Kings XI Punjab would pull off the match after Pollard departed at a critical moment, but Rahul Chahar and Alzarri Joseph managed to score four runs off the last four deliveries and took Mumbai to a three-wicket victory.





00:05 hrs IST Pollard departs for 83 Pollard smacks a delivery from Rajpoot on the leg side and David Miller is there to take a catch in the deep. Mumbai need four runs from four balls. Is it an anti-climax here?





00:03 hrs IST Pollard hits a six! Pollard gets hold of a low full toss and smashes it over the leg-side boundary. And it’s a no ball! Mumbai need 8 from 6 balls.





00:00 hrs IST Mumbai need 15 runs from 6 balls Pollard has played a splendid innings so far and now the equation is gettable at 15 runs from the last over. Rajpoot comes back to the field after an injury break to bowl the last over.





23:57 hrs IST Pollard hits Curran for a six It looks like we are heading to an unbelievable finish in Mumbai. Pollard smashes Curran for a four and a six as Mumbai need 22 from 9 balls.





23:52 hrs IST Joseph joins the party Shami bowls a length ball and Joseph strikes the ball through the cover region for a boundary. Mumbai need 32 runs from 13 balls.





23:46 hrs IST Pollard scores fifty Pollard smashes a delivery from Curran for a six on the leg side as he brings up his fifty in 22 balls. Mumbai need 40 from 18 balls. Can Pollard pull it off here?





23:38 hrs IST Shami dismisses Krunal Mohammed Shami turns the match into Punjab’s favour completely with the wicket of Krunal Pandya. The all-rounder hits the ball on the off-side and David Miller takes a simple catch. Mumbai lose their sixth wicket.





23:30 hrs IST Shami dismisses Hardik Hardik goes for his favourite straight hit over the bowler, but isn’t able to get the required distance. David Miller takes a simple catch in the deep as Mumbai lose their fifth wicket for 135 runs.





23:28 hrs IST Viljoen bowls a brilliant over Viljoen has managed to stop the run flow after an expensive over from Ashwin. He concedes seven runs in the 15th over as Mumbai need 63 runs from 30 balls.





23:22 hrs IST Pollard smashes Ashwin for two sixes Pollard is going to fight till the end in this match. He smashes Ashwin for two sixes in the 14th over to take Mumbai to 128/4 in 14 overs.





23:11 hrs IST Curran runs out Kishan After Curran concedes 18 runs off five balls in the 12th over, Pollard tucks the ball on the leg side, the KXIP bowler notices Kishan has run a bit too far from the non-striker’s end and runs to collect the ball. Curran picks up and hits the stumps directly to run Kishan out for 7 runs.





22:04 hrs IST Pollard hits Ashwin for a six Pollard smashes Ashwin for a six over long-on as Mumbai reach 76/3 in 11 overs.Is it going to be Pollard’s day today?





22:58 hrs IST Ishan Kishan struggling Ishan Kishan is struggling to put bat on ball in this match. He cuts a delovery from Viljoen for a single as Mumbai reach 65/3 in 10 overs.





22:51 hrs IST Miller takes a superb catch De Kock hits a delivery from Ashwin to the long-off region and Miller runs in, gets into a good position and takes a superb catch. Mumbai: 62/3 in 8.5 overs.





22:45 hrs IST Curran dismisses Suryakumar Suryakumar flicks a delivery from Curran and the ball loops to Henriques for a catch. The Mumbai batsman gets out for 21 runs.





22:43 hrs IST Almost a catch for Ashwin Suryakumar hits a delivery straight back to Ashwin, but the Punjab skipper collects the ball on the bounce. Mumvbai move to 53/1 in 7 overs.





22:35 hrs IST Rahul drops De Kock De Kock gloves a delivery from Viljoen and wicket-keeper Rahul drops a catch while diving to his right. Mumbai reach 50/1 in 6 overs.





22:27 hrs IST Miller drops Suryakumar Suryakumar edges a delivery from Rajpoot and Miller puts down a tough chance at backward point. The South African jumps and stretches to his left, gets a hand to the ball, but isn’t able to hold on to the ball.





22:23 hrs IST Shami dismisses Lad Shami bowls a full and fast delivery on the leg-side and Lad misses the ball completely. The ball hits the leg stump as Lad goes for 15.





22:17 hrs IST De Kock strikes two boundaries Quinton de Kock is in good nick here, the South African strikes Rajpoot for two consecutive boundaries in the third over.Mumbai: 28/0 in three overs.





22:12 hrs IST Shami hits the right length Mohammed Shami is bowling at a good line and length in his first over. Lad and De Kock are respecting the good balls and taking singles. Mumbai move to 14/0 in 2 overs.





22:05 hrs IST Siddhesh Lad gets off to the perfect start Rajpoot bowls a delivery down the leg-side and Lad guides his first IPL ball over the fine-leg boundary for a six. What a start! He has waited five years for an IPL debut and he is in business straight away.





21:50 hrs IST Rahul scores century as Punjab post 197/4 KL Rahul takes a quick double off a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah in the last over and brings up his maiden IPL century. Mandeep Singh smashes a boundary off the last ball and takes Punjab to 197/4.





21:44 hrs IST KL Rahul slams Hardik Pandya for three sixes KL Rahul is fancying his chances against Hardik Pandya. He slams the all-rounder for three sixes in the 19th over. Punjab move to 184/4 at the end of the 19th over.





21:36 hrs IST Bumrah dismisses Curran Oh no, Sam Curran what have you done! After playing two brilliant shots, the Punjab all-rounder goes for a cheeky shot and loops a catch to De Kock. He goes for eight runs.





21:35 hrs IST Curran takes on Bumrah Sam Curran strikes Jasprit Bumrah for two consecutive deliveries and takes Punjab past 150 in the 18th over.





21:30 hrs IST Hardik Pandya dismisses Karun Nair The pressure was building on Karun Nair, and the batsman mishits a delivery from Hardik Pandya and gets out caught for five runs in the 17th over.





21:23 hrs IST David Miller’s poor run continues David Miller never looked comfortable at the crease and in the sixth ball of the 15th over, he nicks a delivery to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. Hardik Pandya picks up a wicket as Punjab are at 131/2.





21:17 hrs IST Rahul Chahar bowls a brilliant over Rahul Chahar bowls a brilliant 14th over for Mumbai. He concedes just 4 runs as Punjab move to 121/1. Can Mumbai pick a few wickets and pull things back?





21:09 hrs IST Behrendorff dismisses Gayle Chris Gayle strikes a delivery from Jason Behrendorff on the leg-side and Krunal Pandya takes a good catch to dismiss the Universe Boss. The West Indian goes for 63 as Mumbai pick up their first wicket.





21:03 hrs IST Rahul scores fifty KL Rahul tucks the ball into the leg-side and brings up his half-century off 41 balls. The Kings XI Punjab opening batsmen have put their teams in a very good position. They move to 116/4 in 12.4 overs.





20:56 hrs IST Gayle scores fifty Chris Gayle strikes Krunal Pandya for a straight six and brings up yet another half-century in the IPL. The Kings XI Punjab move to 103/0 in 11 overs.





20:45 hrs IST Gayle hits Hardik for a big six Chris Gayle gets hold of a delivery from Hardik Pandya and sends the ball sailing over the square-leg boundary. It’s a big six for Gayle!





20:41 hrs IST Rahul nears fifty KL Rahul whips Rahul Chahar through mid-wicket for a boundary. He moves to 39 runs off 27 balls. A century is on the cards today.





20:33 hrs IST Kings XI Punjab reach 50/0 KL Rahul is timing the ball brilliantly and Chris Gayle looks in sublime form at the other end. Punjab reach 50/0 at the end of the sixth over.





20:23 hrs IST Gayle slams Behrendorff for three sixes Chris Gayle has come to the party in Mumbai! The Universe Boss slams Behrendorff for three sixes in the fifth over. Punjab: 43/0 in 5 overs.





20:18 hrs IST Rahul smashes Joseph for a six Joseph bowls a delivery on the leg-side and Rahul just flicks the ball over the square-leg boundary. Punjab are cruising at the moment.





20:14 hrs IST Gayle looking good It looks like a good wicket to bat on in Mumbai and Chris Gayle is reading all deliveries very well. He is putting away the loose deliveries and respecting the good balls.





20:07 hrs IST Rahul and Gayle play Bumrah cautiously Bumrah has been on point in his first over of the match. Rahul and Gayle are looking to just tuck his deliveries for singles at the moment. Mumbai: 4/0 in 2 overs.





19:57 hrs IST Match begins The players and officials are making their way into the middle and we are about to get underway at Wankhede. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are opening the innings for Punjab. Jason Behrendorff will bowl the first over of the innings for Mumbai.





19:52 hrs IST Stat attack 453: The 3rd highest match aggregate in the IPL, which came in IPL 2017, was the match between MI vs KXIP at Mumbai (Wankhede). 8: K Pollard needs 8 more sixes to hit 600 sixes in T20s. 3: Hardik Pandya needs 3 more sixes to hit his 50th six in the IPL. 6: Hardik Pandya needs 6 more wickets to complete 100 T20 wickets. 1: Yuvraj needs 1 more six to complete 150 sixes in the IPL.. 2: Mayank Agarwal needs 2 more sixes to hit 100 sixes in T20s. 2: more wickets and Sam Curran will complete 50 T20 wickets.





19:45 hrs IST Captains corner Pollard: We will bowl first on this track because of the due factor. Siddhesh lad comes in place of Rohit and its a great day for us as he has waited for five years to make his debut. Ashwin: We would have bowled first on this track as well. Mayank Agarwal hasn’t recoverd from his injury and he is replaced by Karun Nair. Hardus Viljoen comes in place of Mujeeb ur Rahman.





19:38 hrs IST Playing XIs Mumbai: Siddhesh Lad, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot





19:31 hrs IST Toss update Mumbai Indians have won the toss and they have opted to field first against Kings XI Punjab. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal miss out for their respective franchises. Kieron Pollard is captaining Mumbai today and he confirms during the toss that Siddhesh Lad has replaced Rohit for this clash and he will make his IPL debut for them.





19:24 hrs IST Debut for Lad Siddhesh Lad has been handed the MI cap and it means that Rohit Sharma will likely be rested for this clash. If Rohit is left out of this clash, it is likely that Kieron Pollard will captain Mumbai for this clash. We will get all these answers when the two captains will converge for toss in a short while from now.





19:18 hrs IST KXIP predicted XI KXIP have a settled opening pair in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle and the Caribbean champion loves batting in Mumbai. The likes of Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan have come good so far and the batting looks settled. Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami





19:11 hrs IST MI predicted XI There is still no update on Rohit Sharma fitness and it seems that he will be in action for today’s game. Also, Lasith Malinga has also returned for MI. Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga





19:05 hrs IST MI sweating over Rohit’s fitness In what could deal a big blow to Mumbai Indians and India’s World Cup squad, Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during Tuesday evening’s training session. After a long hit in the nets, the MI skipper was working out in the outfield when he was seen collapsing to the ground, clutching his right thigh.





18:59 hrs IST Player battle - Rahul vs Krunal KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya have had an interesting contest in IPL so far. The opening batsman has scored 38 runs off 33 balls, but hasn’t been dismissed by Pandya in the IPL. Rahul has batted cautiously against Krunal in the IPL so far and it will be interesting to see how Rahul tackles Krunal in a pressure situation.





18:52 hrs IST Player battle - Gayle vs Bumrah Chris Gayle has struggled to get going against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL. The hard-hitting batsman hasn’t been dismissed by Bumrah in the cash-rich league yet, but Gayle has managed just 28 runs off 34 balls against the fast bowler. It will be interesting to see whether Gayle bats aggressively against Bumrah or will he look to play out Bumrah’s four overs.





18:45 hrs IST Player battle - Pollard vs Ashwin Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard has struggled against Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL. The West Indian has scored 30 off 28 balls and has been dismissed thrice by the off-spinner in the cash-rich league. Pollard will have to execute a clear plan when he faces Ashwin in their next match as the KXIP captain will surely be looking to dismiss Pollard once again.





18:38 hrs IST Can KXIP bowlers stop MI batsmen? In bowling, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (7 wickets) has done well in five out of six games that the team has played and has got good support from the likes of Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami and Murugan Ashwin. He will once again need to have a good game and lead the team from the front to trouble MI on their home turf.





18:31 hrs IST KXIP’s explosive top-order Kings XI, third on the table with eight points, have been top heavy in batting with K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal leading the way with 200-plus aggregates and the indomitable Gayle too not far behind. The trio will once again playa a crucial role if KXIP have to do the double over MI.





18:25 hrs IST Mumbai’s lethal pace attack MI have a superior fast bowling attack bolstered by the inclusion of West Indian pacer, Alzarri Joseph, who blew away Sunrisers with his record-breaking haul of 6/12 in Hyderabad in their previous game. The hosts have a formidable pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm Jason Behrendorff also there, along with Joseph and Hardik, to utilise the bounce and carry on the Wankhede track.





18:17 hrs IST MI’s in-form middle-order Kings XI, who too have been given a shot-in-the-arm by their six-wicket victory Monday night over Sunrisers, need to chip away at the top of the MI batting as well as ensure that the big-striking Pollard and Hardik don’t take away the game like they did when carving 45 runs in the last two overs against CSK to turn the game around.





18:09 hrs IST MI’s recent strategy revealed Mumbai’s last two victories came mostly because of their all-round bowling strength as the bowlers defended totals successfully. The three-time champions are also blessed with splendid batting firepower in the end overs from West Indian Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.





18:00 hrs IST Form guide MI enter the match high on confidence following successive victories over holders Chennai Super Kings and last edition’s finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, KXIP beat SRH in their last encounter after losing the previous match against CSK.





17:53 hrs IST Previous encounter The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul and David Miller put on a 60-run partnership to get the team home in stunning style after Quinton de Kock scored a quick-fire half-century and Hardik Pandya played another late cameo to help MI reach 176/7.



