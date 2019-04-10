IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma misses out against Kings XI Punjab due to injury

Rohit Sharma has decided to miss the IPL 2019 match against Kings XI Punjab due to a thigh injury in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Mumbai Indians captain sustained an injury during a practice session on Tuesday. The West Indian Kieron Pollard will be stepping in Rohit’s shoes to captain the Mumbai side against KXIP. Siddhesh Lad has replaced Rohit at the top of the order for this match. Pollard has decided to bowl after winning the toss in Mumbai.

“We will bowl first because of the dew factor. We don’t think wicket will change much here at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit is fine but as a precautionary measure we have decided to give him as a rest. Siddhesh Lad comes in place of Rohit. He has waited for 5 years to make his debut,” said Pollard at the toss.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: MS Dhoni & Sakshi Dhoni sleep on airport floor, share picture on Instagram

After a long hit in the nets, the MI skipper was working out in the outfield when he was seen collapsing to the ground, clutching his right thigh on Tuesday.

Grimacing in pain, Rohit lay prone for quite a while as he was surrounded by members of the Mumbai Indians support staff. Helped by team physio Nitin Patel, he picked himself up and hobbled around the boundary rope, making a slow, painful walk to the dressing room. In between, he stopped and took a break, leaning on the electronic hoarding around the boundary for support, raising concerns the injury could be serious.

He then climbed the steps on the side of the visitors’ dressing room that are closer to reach the MI dressing room.

Ahead of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand too, Rohit had suffered a hamstring niggle, missing three international games in the build-up. But he had recovered in time to contribute handsomely in India’s run to the semi-finals.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 19:42 IST