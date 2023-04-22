MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Curran's quickfire 55 takes Punjab Kings to 213/7 in 20 overs vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings have set a target of 215 runs vs Mumbai Indians in Match 31 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday. A quickfire knock of 55 runs off 29 balls by Sam Curran helped PBKS reach 214/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma also played crucial knocks. Harpeet slammed 41 off 28 balls and Jitesh smacked 25 off 7 balls. For MI's bowling department, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla took two wickets each, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff and Jofra Archer scalped a dismissal each.