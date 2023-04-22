MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Curran's quickfire 55 takes Punjab Kings to 213/7 in 20 overs vs Mumbai Indians
- MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings have set a target of 215 runs vs Mumbai Indians in Match 31 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday. A quickfire knock of 55 runs off 29 balls by Sam Curran helped PBKS reach 214/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma also played crucial knocks. Harpeet slammed 41 off 28 balls and Jitesh smacked 25 off 7 balls. For MI's bowling department, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla took two wickets each, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff and Jofra Archer scalped a dismissal each.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 09:37 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The action resumes!
Rohit and Kishan to begin MI's chase. Short to bowl the first over for PBKS.
Target for MI: 215
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 09:23 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! THAT'S IT!
A good delivery by Behrendorff, full and outside off. Harpreet guides it to midwicket and goes for a single. He runs back for a double but falls short. One run and run out!
Harpreet run out Varma/Kishan 5 (2)
PBKS: 214/8 (20)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 09:20 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! ANOTHER WICKET!
A full delivery by Behrendorff and Jitesh steps out to open off the off side. It goes past his bat to hit the stumps!
Jitesh b Behrendorff 25 (7)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 09:13 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! FIFTY FOR CURRAN!
A full toss by Archer, outside off. Curran hammers it in front of point for a four and gets his fifty!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 09:10 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A yorker by Green, and Harpreet tries to make room, but can only direct it to the stumps! OUT!
Harpreet b Green 41 (28)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 09:00 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A high full toss by Archer and Curran tries to cover drive but ends up edging it in the gap between wicketkeeper and short third for a four!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:57 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: 31 runs off the 16th over!
In the fourth delivery, Harpreet brings up the 50 stand with Curran, as he drives Tendulkar for a four! Then he pulls him over backward square for a six! Then he once again hits a four and also its a no-ball so five runs. In the final ball, Harpreet pulls it fine for another four!
Total 31 runs off this over!
PBKS: 149/4 (16)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:52 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full delivery by Tendulkar, outside off. Curran gets an edge and it goes to the deep third boundary for a four!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:50 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! PBKS 124/4 (15.1)
A slot delivery by Tendulkar, outside off. Curran slams it over straight long-on for a 83-metre six!
PBKS: 124/4 (15.1)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:47 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A slow length delivery by Shokeen and Curran clobebrs his pull over midwicket for a 75 metre six!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:38 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! PBKS 97/4 (13)
A full delivery by Shokeen, outside off. Harpreet square drives it. The point fielder dives to the left but can't stop. FOUR!
PBKS: 97/4 (13)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:31 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Two runs
A full delivery by Shokeen, outside off. Harpreet guides it over cover for a double.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:27 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: ANOTHER WICKET FOR CHAWLA!
A length delivery by Chawla and Taide tries to pull but misses. It hits the pad and lobs back onto the bottom part of the elbow and then hits the stumps!
Taide b Chawla 29 (17)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:22 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A flat legbreak delivery by Chawla and Livingstone charges, and it beats his flick. The wicketkeeper does the rest! STUMPING!
Livingstone st Kishan b Chawla 10 (12)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:18 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A short delivery by Archer, outside off. Livingstone goes across and launches it 101 metres far, pulled over backward square for a six!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:11 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! BIG WICKET!
A yorker by Tendulkar, and it hits the boot of Prabhsimran. The umpire gives lbw and the batter reviews. It was in front of middle and ball tracking shows it was hitting the base of middle stump!
Prabhsimran lbw b Tendulkar 26 (17)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:06 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! PBKS 58/1 (6)
Chawla sends it down leg, and Taide goes down to sweep it backward of square leg for a four!
PBKS: 58/1 (6)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 08:01 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! 50 for PBKS!
Chawla tosses it up, at the stumps. Prabhsimran clobbers it over cover inside out for a four and PBKS reach 50!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:55 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Two runs, PBKS 36/1 (4)
Back of a length delivery by Behrendorff, outside off. Taide sends it wide of deep third for a double.
PBKS: 36/1 (4)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:50 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
Back of a length delivery by Behrendorff and Prabhsimran pulls it over backward square for a six!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:46 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! EARLY BREAKTHROUGH!
A hard length delivery by Green, and Short tried to pull, but ends up lofting it to Chawla at midwicket for a simple catch!
Short c Chawla b GReen 11 (10)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:44 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Back of a length delivery by Behrendorff, outside off. Short gets an outside edge off the backfoot, and it goes past the vacant slip region for a four!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:38 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: No run, PBKS 5/0 (1)
A full delivery by Tendulkar, around off. Prabhsimran taps it to cover. No run.
PBKS: 5/0 (1)
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:34 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: A dot ball to begin!
There is a bit of a length in the opening delivery by Tendulkar and Short guides it towards cover. A dot ball to begin with.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:33 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The action begins!
Short and Prabhsimran to open for PBKS. Meanwhile, Tendulkar will bowl the first over for MI.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:23 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Substitutes
MI: Ramandeep Singh , Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera
PBKS: Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:08 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
PBKS: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:07 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: What did the captains have to say?
After winning the toss, MI captain Rohit said, "We are going to have a bowl first. Really nice to have some wins under the belt, winning is always nice and the atmosphere is good but the job is not done. Quite surprisingly nice and pleasant. Looking forward to this game. We have had some injuries but Jofra is back and that is the only change. Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on, hopefully we restrict them and chase it down later."
Meanwhile, PBKS stand-in skipper Curran said, "Back to back games and not much time to think about it. No Shikhar, that's why I am here but he's recovering and should be back soon. Great opportunity for the others to put their hand and we are going with the same team. Lot of close games for us. We would have bowled as well, that is the trend but hopefully we do well. Have a good powerplay and then take it from there."
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:02 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai win toss, opt to field
Mumbai captain Rohit wins the toss and opts to field.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:31 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss coming up!
Toss is upcoming and is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST! STAY TUNED FOLKS!
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:24 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's costly absence
Dhawan's absence has proved to be costly for PBKS. The PBKS captain is their highest run scorer this season with 233 in four matches and is also ninth in the Orange Cap race.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 06:22 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Key stat
Chasing teams at the Wankhede have won 11 of the last 14 matches, including the last five in a row.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:50 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch conditions
It is a chasing ground and teams batting second have been more successful at the Wankhede Stadium. Spinners get a lot of help then fast bowlers here.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:39 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Player
For MI, Archer could replace Meredith as the Impact Player option, if he is fit. Otherwise, MI will use Varma and Meredith as their Impact Player options.
Meanwhile, PBKS will use Prabhsimran and Chahar as their Impact pair.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:29 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions
MI are currently sixth in the league standings with six points in five matches, packed with three wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, Punjab are seventh with six points in six games, including three wins and three losses.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 05:16 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Team news
For the upcoming match, PBKS will be without Dhawan and Rabada. The PBKS captain will need around 2-3 days to be fully fit.
Also, MI will be hoping for Archer to be fully fit after showing discomfort in his right elbow after the match.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:50 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan
MI openers Rohit and Kishan have given MI strong starts in IPL 2023. Among openers, who have opened at least three times this season, the duo's scoring rate of 9.61 is second only to Buttler and Jaiswal's 9.75.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:35 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: What did Sam Curran say?
Curran was PBKS' stand-in captain in their last IPL match. Ahead of the MI match, he said, "We'll come back on Saturday. We are playing in Mumbai on Saturday, it's a good wicket out there and we're excited to play over there."
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:33 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: What did Jason Behrendorff have to say?
Ahead of the match, MI pacer Behrendorff said, "If I bowl my fours overs upfront and would then be able to walk off, it would be nice, wouldn't it? I think it is a good opportunity to give guys games. We had the same with Rohit when he was under the weather. Those sorts of impacts are really beneficial for the game."
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:19 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Last 5 meetings
1. PBKS (198/5) beat MI (186/9) by 12 runs - April 13, 2022
2. MI (137/4) beat PBKS (135/6) by six wickets - September 28, 2021
3. PBKS (132/1) beat MI (131/6) by nine wickets - April 23, 2021
4. PBKS (176/6) beat MI (176/6) in a Super-over - October 18, 2020
5. MI (191/4) beat PBKS (143/8) by 48 runs - October 1, 2020
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:02 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 29 times in IPL history, with MI winning in 15 occasions and PBKS coming out on top 14 times.
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 04:01 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
PBKS: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
-
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 03:52 PM
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between MI and PBKS, straight from Mumbai.