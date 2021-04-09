MI vs RCB: Chris Lynn falls 1 run short of his fifty on debut for Mumbai Indians

It was a mixed bag of a start to his career in the IPL for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, but Australian power-hitter Chris Lynn persevered through a tough start to slam a fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener of IPL 2021.

Lynn, who warmed the bench throughout the 2020 tournament, was drafted into the playing XI as South African opening batsman Quinton de Kock, the first choice opener alongside Rohit Sharma, had not yet completed his 7-day quarantine.

The Australian found it difficult to middle the ball in the start of his innings, surviving by the skin of his teeth against leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He scored just 6 runs in the first 10 balls that he faced. The situation turned worse when Lynn sold a dummy to Rohit Sharma, who responded to a call for a run but was left high and dry by Lynn in the middle of the pitch and was eventually run out.

Rohit's dismissal though changed things around as Lynn took the attack to Chahal and hit him for a six over his head. With Suryakumar Yadav batting fluently at the other end, Lynn started attacking the first change bowlers and hit some lusty blows.

The Aussie survived again when on 43, as his miscued shot off Siraj landed just short of a diving Kyle Jamieson. Lynn hit a flat boundary off Washington Sundar before top edging one to be caught by Sundar for 49.

Even though he got a good score under his belt, Lynn hardly looked comfortable in the middle and might make way for de Kock in the next match.