MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli, Rohit collide at Wankhede as Mumbai, Bangalore eye Top 4 berth

IPL 2023 MI vs RCB Live Score: An exciting fixture awaits for the fans tonight as India's biggest cricketing icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli collide at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians had started the season on a slow note but have now gained momentum and will look to make their case stronger with a win against fan favourites RCB. Both the teams are on level terms, securing five wins in the 10 matches they've played. A win for either side will help them break into top three. The last time the two sides met Kohli and Faf du Plessis played spectacular knocks as RCB demolished MI by eight wickets. Catch the LIVE updates of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: