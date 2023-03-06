MI vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet vs Mandhana as fiery Mumbai Indians face shaken Royal Challengers Bangalore

MI vs RCB Live Score Latest Updates WPL 2023: It is Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth WPL 2023 fixture, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. MI are in confident form, having thrashed Gujarat Giants in the season opener by 143 runs in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 208 runs, Gujarat were bowled out for 64 in 15.1 overs with Saika Ishaque bagging four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr bagged two wickets each. Initially, MI posted 207/5 in 20 overs as Harmanpreet smashed a historic half-century. The MI skipper clobbered 65 runs off 30 balls, packed with 14 fours. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana took two wickets for GG. On the other hand, RCB had a disastrous start to their campaign, losing to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs in their opener. Chasing a target of 224 runs, RCB were restricted to 163/8 in 20 overs, with Smriti Mandhana slamming 35 runs off 23 deliveries. Tara Norris was in hot form for DC and bagged five wickets. Initially, half-centuries by Shafali Verma (84) and Meg Lanning (72) took Delhi to 223/2 in 20 overs, with Heather Knight taking two wickets.