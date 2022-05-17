MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022: Kane Williamson in focus as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians in do-or-die clash
IPL 2022 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match Today: After enduring five consecutive defeats, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to eke out a positive result when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday evening. This will also be the final hope for SRH to remain in the play-offs contention, who are currently placed eight on the ten-team points table with five wins from twelve encounters. Standing against them are Mumbai Indians (MI), who were the first side to be eliminated from the tournament. However, Rohit Sharma and co will look to finish the tournament on a high and can play the perfect party spoilers for Hyderabad. Catch the LIVE updates of IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Tue, 17 May 2022 06:14 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live score updates: A look at Hyderabad's failures
The five matches that Sunrisers Hyderabad won in this edition, the team didn't concede anything beyond the 175-run mark. However, in the last five encounters, which saw SRH end on losing side on all the occasions, the team leaked more than 175.
Tue, 17 May 2022 06:03 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live Updates: A look at Mumbai Indians' bowling attack
If one thing that looks in shape for Mumbai, it has been their bowling attack. Daniel Sams, who was hit for 35 runs by Pat Cummins in an over earlier in the season, has redeemed himself and can be a worry for the inconistent SRH batters.
Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith have also been exceptionally good in the last few matches, while rookie spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh has also been among the wickets in the middle overs.
Tue, 17 May 2022 05:46 PM
MI vs SRH LIVE score updates: Batting concerns for Mumbai
Mumbai Indians have got their own problems in aplenty. The top-order comprising Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have failed to fire big at the top. Going into the encounter, the team will also be without Suryakumar Yadav, one of their chief contributors for them with the bat. The 31-year-old was ruled out from the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a muscle injury on his left forearm.
Tue, 17 May 2022 05:36 PM
MI vs SRH LIVE: Mumbai look to dent Hyderabad's hopes
Mumbai Indians head into the clash with a dominating performance against Chennai Super Kings, whom they bundled out for 97, crushing their chances of making it to the play-offs. And now the five-time champions will probably look to dent SRH's hopes too.
Tue, 17 May 2022 05:29 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: The Umran Malik threat
The Mumbai Indians batters will have to deal with the pace of Umran Malik, who has emerged to be one of the finest talent in the season. Despite leaking runs in the middle, Malik has shown that he is capable of decimating the opponents with his breathtaking speed.
The 22-year-old pacer has 18 wickets from 12 matches, which included a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans. He had managed three scalps in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders and will hope to produce a similar effort against Mumbai.
Tue, 17 May 2022 05:14 PM
MI vs SRH LIVE score updates: Tom Moody backs Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson's form has not help his team's cause at all in the season, with the Hyderabad captain managing just 208 runs from 12 matches. While the management has backed Williamson, there have been questions about his batting position.
When asked to team head coach Tom Moody if there could be a possible change in the batting order, the Australian backed Williamson and said they will stick to their old plans.
"We have trusted Kane with his quality, there's no question of his world-class quality. So, that's why we haven't made that move because as we have seen throughout the tournament where the batting has been functioning really well.
"That is Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, Tripathi at 3, Markram 4 and (Nicholas) Pooran 5," Moody said after the match against KKR, which SRH lost by 54 runs.
Tue, 17 May 2022 05:04 PM
MI vs SRH, IPL LIVE updates: How can Hyderabad still make it to the play-offs?
It has been yet another inconsistent season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They started the campaign with consecutive defeats, and then went to secure five wins in a row and then lost the next five.
The chances of SRH making to the play-offs are bleak but not diminished entirely. If the Orange Army win their final two league matches and the other results fall as per their requirement they will jump to 14 point. However, a defeat tonight will leave them with 12 points, which is not enough as Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are placed fourth and fifth position on the points table respectively already have 14 points each.
Tue, 17 May 2022 04:46 PM
MI vs SRH LIVE updates: Play-offs hope at stake
While nothing is at stake for Mumbai Indians going into the encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to winning ways and earn those vital two points. They are in the eighth position and a defeat tonight will eliminate all their chances from the play-offs contention.
Tue, 17 May 2022 04:39 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Hello and welcome!
