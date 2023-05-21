MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit and Co. fight for play-offs, Sunrisers look to end season with a bang
IPL 2023 MI vs SRH Live Score: We've the the three teams – Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants – that have so far qualified for the IPL 2023 play-offs and on Sunday, which is also the final day of the league stage, we'll know who's going to be the fourth team to enter the next stage. Still in contention are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will look to win their respective matches, while Rajasthan Royals will pray that things go the other way. The first encounter of Sunday's double-header will see IPL heavyweights Mumbai lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai will look for a win to strengthen their chance in the three-way play-off battle for the fourth and final spot. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will look to end things with a bang, which if they manage will keep Rajasthan alive in the competition. Catch the LIVE updates of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Sun, 21 May 2023 01:30 PM
MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' record at home
Mumbai Indians have enjoyed a good record at home and have secured four wins, while enduring two defeats. Mumbai Indians will hope for another positive outcome at the home venue and will also look to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).
Sun, 21 May 2023 01:18 PM
MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Why MI need a big win
While a RCB defeat against leaders Gujarat Titans will definitely help Mumbai's case, but in order to not rely on the defending champions, the MI outfit will have to clinch a big win against wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad, looking at both the team's net run-rate.
Sun, 21 May 2023 12:57 PM
MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: IPL play-offs scenario
If we look at the IPL 2023 points table – Mumbai, Bangalore, and Rajasthan – are locked in 14 points, however, the first two have advantage.
A win for either Mumbai or Bangalore will eliminate Rajasthan from the play-offs race.
If both the teams – Mumbai and Bangalore – win then the net run-rate (NRR) will come into play. Bangalore at the moment has a superior NRR, which stands at +0.180, while Mumbai have - 0.128.
If Mumbai wins and Bangalore loses, they will advance to the play-offs and the same applies for the latter.
If both Mumbai and Bangalore lose then it remains a three-way race and the final play-off contender will be decided as per the NRR. Rajasthan, too, have a superior NRR than Mumbai but not as good as Bangalore.
Sun, 21 May 2023 12:37 PM
MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and will start at 3:30 pm, the toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!