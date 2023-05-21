MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit and Co. fight for play-offs, Sunrisers look to end season with a bang

IPL 2023 MI vs SRH Live Score: We've the the three teams – Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants – that have so far qualified for the IPL 2023 play-offs and on Sunday, which is also the final day of the league stage, we'll know who's going to be the fourth team to enter the next stage. Still in contention are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will look to win their respective matches, while Rajasthan Royals will pray that things go the other way. The first encounter of Sunday's double-header will see IPL heavyweights Mumbai lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai will look for a win to strengthen their chance in the three-way play-off battle for the fourth and final spot. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will look to end things with a bang, which if they manage will keep Rajasthan alive in the competition. Catch the LIVE updates of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: