WPL 2023, MI vs UPW Live score: UP Warriorz win toss, choose to bowl against dominant Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023, MI vs UPW Live score: Mumbai Indians are the only unbeaten side left in the competition and they have looked the part thus far as well. They have gone through to the knockouts, which means that they could look to rotate their squad, rest a few important players and give some time out there for those who have missed. That also provides an opportunity for the Warriorz to bounce back from the defeat they suffered in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was RCB's first win of the season and UPW had gone in with high hopes. If Alyssa Healy can explode the way she did against RCB in the reverse fixture or even against MI earlier in the season, Harmanpreet Kaur's team have a tricky prospect in their hands.