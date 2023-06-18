Home / Cricket / Michael Atherton shuts baffled Ponting with savage 'Bazball' response after Harry Brook bowls in 1st Ashes Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 18, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box, was left in disbelief at the move before he was shut by ex-England captain Michael Atherton with a savage reply.

In a pace bowling line-up that comprises the legendary James Anderson and then Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson, seldom or never would a captain look beyond it for a another bowling option. But England captain Ben Stokes did. And the tactic left on-lookers absolutely baffled given that the bowler was handed the new ball against two accomplished batters in Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box, was left in disbelief at the move before he was shut by ex-England captain Michael Atherton with a savage reply.

It happened early on the second day of the first Ashes Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Broad and Anderson had opened the attack on the second morning with the former even picking two wickets in two balls to rattle Australia. Stokes then surprisingly threw the ball to Harry Brook for the 15th over. The ball was still new and with the early morning clouds over the Edgbaston venue, Robinson or even the captain himself could have been the better option with the ball still moving which would have been perfect to unsettle Smith, who had just arrived at the crease.

If Stokes wanted to move away from pace bowlers then Moeen Ali and Joe Roo were the probable options. But pace was his choice and right-arm medium pace bowler Brook was given the responsibility.

This was only the second time Brook was introduced into the England bowling attack during a Test match. The previous was in February earlier this year when England had toured New Zealand. Brook had in fact dismissed Kane Williamson in the Wellington Test. So probably there was a plan.

Well, it eventually turned out to be a non-threatening over from Brook as the 100kph deliveries did little against a very cautious Smith.

In the commentary box, Ponting was left baffled at the move of introducing Brook as the first change bowler on the second morning. Atherton replied saying: "This is Bazball, Ricky."

Anderson and Robinson then continued the attack. Brook was later brought back much later in the day for two back-to-back overs, one of which ended up as a maiden over.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

