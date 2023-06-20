'Whoever wins this Test will...': Michael Vaughan's blockbuster claim about ENG vs AUS Ashes opener

With England and Australia being given only 67 overs to decide the opening contest of the action-packed Ashes 2023, former cricketer Michael Vaughan has made a bold prediction about the ongoing bilateral Test series. Senior pacer Stuart Broad's late burst kept England in the hunt for an all-important win in the series opener after Ben Stokes and Co. were all out for 273 just before Tea on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test.

Michael Vaughan has made a bold prediction about the Ashes(Reuters-Getty Images)

Australia's openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja stitched a brilliant 61-run stand after the Baggy Greens were asked to chase down a target of 281 to win the 1st Test of the Ashes series. On a day when England off-spinner Moeen Ali struggled to trouble the Aussie batter with a cut hand, veteran pacer Broad gave new impetus to the Three Lions by securing the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith on the penultimate day of the 1st Test.

'Whoever wins this Test will win the Ashes'

Speaking to the BBC Test Match special prior to the start of Day 5, Vaughan claimed that whoever wins the 1st Test will win the Ashes 2023. “It all comes down to today - it will define this Ashes series. If England get the win, then Ben Stokes will continue to go ultra aggressive. If England lose they face so many questions about the declaration, their batting approach at times. If Australia lose, then Pat Cummins is under the spotlight and there are questions about spreading the field. There will be fingers pointed to whoever loses. I think whoever wins this Test will win the Ashes,” Vaughan said.

An on-song Broad was eager to emulate England's 2005 Ashes heroes in the series opener against Australia. Broad dismissed nightwatchman Scott Boland in the 38th over on Day 5 of the 1st Test between the two arch-rivals. Hosts England and newly crowned ICC World Test Championship winners Australia began the final day of the Ashes opener at 2:15 p.m. local time after a rain delay at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

