Michael Vaughan delivers three-word verdict on Rohit Sharma taking over from Virat Kohli to become India's ODI captain

Reactions continue to pour in as the BCCI on Wednesday named Rohit Sharma as India's limited-overs captain, taking over the reins from Virat Kohli. Kohli's near five-year-long term as India's ODI and T20Is captain came to an end, with the command of the two limited-overs teams now with Rohit. He will take over from three-ODI series against South Africa starting next month.

While the writing was on the wall, the board finally took the decision to put a new man in charge to signal split captaincy in Indian cricket for the first time. England have Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, Australia have Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins, and now India have Kohli in charge of the Test team and Rohit leading the ODIs and T20I sides.

The decision was received with a few mixed reactions. Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted a three-word verdict on Rohit's appointment. Quoting a tweet from Cricbuzz, Vaughan wrote: 'Very good decision'.

Kohli had already stepped down as India's T20I captain at the end of the T20 World Cup, but when he had made the announcement, the 33-year-old had made it clear in his statement that he wished to continue leading in ODIs and Tests. Kohli is India's most successful Test captain and had a win percentage of 70 in ODIs, and yet, it wasn't enough for the BCCI to persist with him as the leader in the 50-overs format. Perhaps the only tick missing was that of winning an ICC Trophy.

Rohit, on the other hand, has a wonderful record as captain. In the 10 ODIs he has led India in, the team has emerged victorious on eight occasions. His biggest achievement as India captain has been winning the 2018 Asia Cup, to go with an impressive record in the IPL, where he is the most successful captain of all time, having led Mumbai Indians to record five titles.