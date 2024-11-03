Michael Vaughan labels NZ's 3-0 sweep 'greatest Test series victory', throws shade at India's 'struggles against spin'

In one of the most significant Test series results in memory, New Zealand pulled out all the stops to defeat India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and in doing so sealed a remarkable 3-0 series whitewash of their hosts in a matchup where they were expected to be rolled over themselves. Former England captain Michael Vaughan.

New Zealand began by winning their first Test in 36 years on Indian shores, before inflicting India’s first series defeat at home since England won in 2012, and the first series whitewash since Hansie Cronje’s South African team won 2-0 in 2000.

Given India’s dominance in home conditions, having won each of the previous 18 series at home, New Zealand weren’t expected to put up too much of a fight as they go through a period of transition. However, the Black Caps were up for the fight, and outplayed India in all departments to win matches in Bangalore, Pune, and finally Mumbai in an incredible effort, which might also have the effect of knocking India out of the running for the World Test Championship finals.

The credit for New Zealand continues to roll in, with former England captain Michael Vaughan being amongst those who rate this series victory as one of the finest efforts by any team, home or away. Posting on his X account, Vaughan was happy to credit a phenomenal display by Tom Latham’s team in this Indian tour, as well as point out that India are now an outfit which struggle to bat against top-quality spin on turning tracks.

“To win in India is incredible but to deliver a clean sweep is remarkable … has to be the greatest ever Test series victory,” wrote Vaughan. This was New Zealand’s first series victory in India.

‘India now have a group of batters…’

Vaughan also pointed out that New Zealand’s spinners were able to exploit weaknesses in India’s top order batting. While overcast conditions in Bangalore saw seamers run riot, it was a different story for the rest of the series. In the Pune and Mumbai Test matches, 37 of the 40 Indian wickets fell to spin, with the pacers only dismissing Rohit Sharma.

“India now have a group of Batters that struggle like most teams against Spin …” commented Vaughan, pointing out how the technique of Indian batters has levelled the playing field against other teams that visit.

New Zealand were expected to be something of a warm-up for the Australia tour later this year, but the Kiwis punished any such complacency with some excellent cricket to register a historic series win, which many are rating as one of the greatest feats in red-ball cricket for the ability to extend that quality across three whole matches.

India will need a big reset before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning on November 22, Before that, there is a four-match T20I series in South Africa, where Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the troops.