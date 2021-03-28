'Rishabh Pant is just a freak, he does things his own way': Michael Vaughan in awe of India keeper-batsman

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has a piece of advice for youngsters watching Rishabh Pant: "Look at his mindset". Pant smashed 78 runs in 62 balls in the 3rd ODI against England, hitting his second consecutive ODI fifty. The left-hander smashed five fours and four sixes in his innings, and showcased the damage he can do when he steps out to bat.

Pant was praised by Vaughan after his spectacular showing on Sunday, and the former England batsman said that his unique style is really hard to be copied. Vaughan also praised Pant's mindset in the middle and applauded how easily he hits the big shots all around the park.

India vs England 3rd ODI - LIVE!

"I will be honest with you. I think he is just a freak. He just does things his way. I would not suggest many to try and play the way Rishabh Pant does, because he is so unique," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"One thing I would say to the youngsters watching Rishabh Pant is just his mindset. He looks so relaxed. When he goes out, and the pressure was on, he just looks like he is playing in the park. He is not playing for India, he is just playing cricket which he has played for many, many years. Be it U11s, U15s, U19s, and now the national team - it's just a game of cricket for him. And that's such a refreshing attitude and it's very difficult to have that attitude," he added.

"I would tell youngsters that it is difficult to copy his technique, but you can certainly copy his mindset," Vaughan said.

"He just looks like he is enjoying batting. He just looks like he is having a bit of fun. He backs himself, he is confident obviously. And with this unique technique, he is so difficult to bowl to.

"When he starts flicking in, not moving his feet, he generally goes against everything coaching tells you to do, he does the opposite, but it works. He is brilliant," Vaughan signed off.

