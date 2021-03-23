'I am surprised they have gone without Suryakumar Yadav': Michael Vaughan on India's team selection in 1st ODI

Suryakumar Yadav set the stage on fire in the T20Is against England as he smashed 57 runs in 31 balls in his first innings for India. He then contributed 32 runs in 17 balls in the final T20I to help India in keeping the momentum after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 64 (in 34 balls).

Suryakumar's contributions with the bat in the series made him a crowd favourite, and it came as a slight surprise when he was left out from India playing XI in the first ODI against England on Tuesday.

India decided to go with the experienced batting line-up comprising of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul. Speaking on Cricbuzz, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that while India have put up a strong unit, he would have gone ahead with Suryakumar in the team.

"India are still powerful. But I am surprised by the team selection. Rishabh Pant has played pretty much non-stop for a long period of time. So, maybe they gave him a bit of a breather, it's not a bad thing for him. Suryakumar Yadav is who I would have played," Vaughan said.

"On the back of his tremendous T20I performances, I would have gone with the ride and played him again.

"I think it's so important that when a player comes in and sets the lights like he did, you carry on with him. I think he's such a good player, he can easily adapt to the 50-over game. So, I am surprised India have gone without Suryakumar, but it is still a powerful line-up," he added.

"Look at that batting line-up, look at that expertise. Big game for Shikhar Dhawan with younger players coming in. There is no Shubman Gill playing.

"A wonderful talent, and maybe he should have been given some time in the middle as well. But whichever Indian side is put up on Indian surface, you know you have to play extremely well to beat them," he signed off.

