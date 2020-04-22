Michael Vaughan, Shai Hope impressed with footwork of a seven-year-old - Watch

cricket

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and West Indies batsman Shai Hope were quite impressed with the footwork of a seven-year-old who can be seen batting in a video on social media. Vaughan shared the video of the seven-year-old kid called Pari Sharma who can be seen batting and complemented her on the batting style. She shows brilliant footwork in the video as she played shots both on the off-side and the leg-side.

Vaughan shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as: “Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old. Her movements are as good as it gets”.

Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old .. Her movements are as good as it gets 👍👍👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yeVGd9svKb — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 22, 2020

Pari Sharma can be seen playing both cover drives, off-drives, and some pull shots.

Even West Indies batsman Shai Hope took note of the seven-year-old Pari and he too shared the video of Twitter along with the caption: “When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma”.

When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma! 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/7JLFQNc4tR — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 21, 2020

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Premier League was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely.



(With ANI inputs)