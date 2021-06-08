Michael Vaughan weighs in on Ollie Robinson suspension issue

Former England captain and well known cricket pundit Michael Vaughan has given his views on the suspension of England cricketer Ollie Robinson, who was reprimanded by the ECB immediately after making his Test debut in the first match against New Zealand at Lord's, after some old discriminatory tweets of the bowler surfaced online.

Robinson, who made an impressive debut and picked up 7 wickets in the match, was suspended from international cricket on Sunday pending an investigation into discriminatory tweets he posted from 2012-13.

The tweets he posted when he was 18 and 19, which were racist and sexist in nature, resurfaced during the first day of the test and Robinson was close to tears as he issued an apology after stumps.

“Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county,” England said about the Sussex bowler.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Vaughan expressed his views on the matter.

"I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should," Vaughan wrote

Robinson has already tendered an unconditional apology for his tweets.

There was more revelation on Tuesday as Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet, by another current England cricketer, but chose not to disclose the identity of the player because he was under 16 when it was posted.

"It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account," a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

"We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course," it added.

(With agency inputs)