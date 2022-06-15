Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Mickey Arthur gives fiery response to Umar Akmal's 'he had personal issues with me' comment
cricket

Mickey Arthur gives fiery response to Umar Akmal's 'he had personal issues with me' comment

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has responded to Umar Akmal's allegations of the South African having ‘personal issues’ with him. 
Umar Akmal said that he has been “ignored at every turn”
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 06:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has responded to Umar Akmal's allegations. The out of favour Pakistan batter had alleged that Arthur had “personal issues” with him during the time that the controversial 32-year-old played under the South African.

Arthur responded to the comment on Twitter. “Take a look in the mirror Umar!!” said Arthur.

Akmal has been known for making controversial statements in the media as well and he has received a showcause notice in the past for giving unauthorized interviews. He is now in the news once again for a rant in which he slammed former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur and former bowling coach and pace great Waqar Younis.

RELATED STORIES

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me," Akmal is quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn," he said.

Akmal further added that he requested Imran Khan to talk to management regarding his batting position during the 2016 World Cup.

"I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order," Akmal said.

"Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
umar akmal mickey arthur waqar younis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP