'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja

Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:07 AM IST
MS Dhoni celebrates as Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is bowled by Ravindra Jadeja during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakiatan at Edgbaston.(Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja described Misbah-ul-Haq as ‘the poor man's MS Dhoni’, saying the Pakistan head coach needs to adopt a ‘modern thinking’ approach to guide the team.

Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.

"Misbah's training and upbringing is different. Let me put it this way, he is the poor man's Dhoni. MS was also restrained, no expressions and not emotional. Misbah is also like this but I think now he has to go on modern thinking," Ramiz said in an interview on the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel.

Ramiz said Misbah at times gets too protective when Pakistan lose a match.

"Misbah has to take a new direction because there is a need to set the GPS right for Pakistan cricket because aggression is in our DNA. I think at times he gets too protective and he gets cagey as soon as we lose a match. But if our products and talent is right we shouldn't be afraid of hiccups and setbacks."

Ramiz also called for the appointment of a chief executive for the Pakistan team who would oversee only technical cricket matters related to the team selection, coaches, players etc.

He also felt that time has come for Pakistan to stop reliance on foreign coaches.

"In the past I could understand we needed foreign coaches because we were young to this field but now we have grown ourselves in this area. "In fact I think there is no need to have permanent coaches with the team for all tours and we should only be appointing specialist coaches as required on tour to tour series to series basis.

"Appointment of coaches should be tour-based and opposition based. Use their expertise for a series and move on rather than carry on with them for a long period."

Talking about the World Test Championship, Ramiz said: "The current format was lopsided and prolonged and it made no sense not having India and Pakistan series.

"Teams didn't play the same number of matches and even the points system was weird. Next time when the WTC is held no cricket should be held at that time, No ODIs or T20s, if you want to promote test cricket and infuse life into it and also attract sponsors to this format," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

