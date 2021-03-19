'We felt he was a misfit in Indian team, he was a go-getter': Raja narrates memories of Shastri as a player
- Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
Ravi Shastri has made a big impact since he took over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He overtook the position from Anil Kumble after the 2017 Champions Trophy and since then has taken the Indian team to consecutive Test series wins in Australia. He is the most successful Team India coach in the Test format. India’s success rate in the longest format of the game under Shastri’s coaching tenure is 60.87. India have won 28 matches out of 46 Test.
He was also a dashing cricketer who always had flamboyance as a player and as a commentator. Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
READ | 'That was a stinking decision': Swann and Broad have their say on Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal
"When we played against Ravi we felt he was a misfit in Indian team because he had aggression, he was a go-getter, team player ready to open bat down the order and his body language was different. We felt he wanted to be a Imran Khan-type player because we were like that.
"I think he took this attitude to the Indian team and fortunately for him the captain, Virat Kohli is also like that aggressive and expressive and this has made a big difference to the Indian team."
Shastri has a win percentage of 62.64 in ODIs as India have played 91 matches and won 57.
India have entered the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship which is scheduled to commence from June 18, 2021, in Southampton. It will be the first that India reached the finale of an ICC event with Shastri as head coach.
IND vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online
Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's huge T20I record
Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against SA, informs Mandhana
'We were like that': Ramiz Raja narrates memories of Ravi Shastri as a player
- Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster
- Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 in 4th T20I against England. After watching his attacking batting, Yuvraj Singh said he will surely be in his World Cup squad.
History shows Virat Kohli's men start favourites to win series against England
- India vs England: India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20.
Mithali Raj: I didn't even know I was about to touch those figures
- In the recently concluded ODI series, the India women's ODI captain became only the second woman in the world to aggregate 10,000 career runs. Raj looks back at the series, and the road ahead for the 2022 World Cup.
India vs England Test series attracts highest viewership in five years
- The result stands testament to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.
England fined 20 percent match fee for slow over-rate against India in 4th T20I
- India vs England: ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Sexual harassment allegations have not affected my game: Pakistan skipper Azam
'Either it's out or not out': Parthiv weighs in on 'soft signal' controversy
Prasidh Krishna reacts on maiden India call-up 14 months after Kohli's praise
- Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the England ODIs. That he was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.
Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection
Iyer makes his World Cup case with one of the best innings of his career
Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021
- Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.