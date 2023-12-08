'Misconduct on the field and social media will be...': LLC addresses action against Gambhir, Sreesanth over 'fixer' row

The involvement of two World Cup-winning Indian players, Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth, in a heated exchange during the Eliminator match between Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants of the 2023 Legends League Cricket at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat created quite a stir. The veteran fast bowler alleged that the former India opener called him "fixer" during the ugly spat on the field which forced the umpires to intervene and separate the two players. Amid the war of words extending to social media as well, LLC organisers have addressed the issue, saying that they will conduct an "internal investigation" and any proof of "misconduct" would be "dealt with strictly".

S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an ugly spat during an LLC match(Screengrab/LLC)

Following the on-field incident that unravelled earlier this week in Surat, Sreesanth went live on Instagram during the post-match proceedings, alleging that Gambhir was disrespectful towards him and used "bad words". Later on Thursday, a video of that incident emerged on social media and instantly went viral.

Amid the talk around it, Gambhir put out a cryptic post and while he did receive support from fellow veteran cricketers, Sreesanth launched an attack with a length reply to that post. He wrote: “You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labeled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please."

The former India fast bowler was banned for life by the BCCI's disciplinary committee due to his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, although Sreesanth had the ban reduced to seven years in 2019 by the Supreme Court of India.

In the wake of the incident that occurred on Wednesday, LLC made their official stand very clear to uphold the spirit of the game both on and off the field. “Legends League Cricket strives to uphold the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship and will conduct an internal investigation on the violation of the code of conduct. Any misconduct that has occurred both on and off the field including on social media platforms will be dealt with strictly. The code of conduct has clearly stated that necessary action will be taken against players that bring disrepute to the league, the spirit of the game and the teams that they are representing. We make our stand very clear and continue to work towards sharing the game with millions of cricketing lovers across the nation and world.” said, Syed Kirmani, Head of Code of Conduct & Ethics Committee, Legends League Cricket.

LLC Ceo Raman Raheja, meanwhile, added that they will take "appropriate action against the breach of contract".

"All players contracted in the Legends League Cricket are bound by certain terms related to misconduct and necessary action will be taken as per the codes of conduct laid down by the Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee," he added.

Calling the incident "unfortunate" and LLC said it has pulled the "focus if only for a short time away from what has so far been an extremely exciting season".

