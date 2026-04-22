Mitchell Marsh under pressure as LSG slump worsens, admits struggle but backs turnaround in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League 2026 has almost reached the midway stage of the campaign. While the tournament offers youngsters a platform to showcase their talent on the global stage, it also gives experienced players a chance at redemption and an opportunity to push for a national call-up.

;ucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh reacts during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, in Lucknow (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 34-year-old Mitchell Marsh, opening batter for Lucknow Super Giants, has a point to prove this season ahead of a long international calendar, following his lacklustre performances earlier this year in the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Marsh, who was bought by LSG ahead of the 2025 season for INR 3.40 crore, repaid the faith shown in his skills and experience with a stellar 2025 campaign. He displayed remarkable consistency, scoring 627 runs in just 13 innings at a blistering strike rate of 163.70, including six fifties and his maiden IPL century — a 117-run knock against the Gujarat Titans.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, despite his familiarity with the tournament and his role as an opener, Marsh has struggled to replicate that form this season, with LSG currently sitting ninth on the table after six matches. The batter has managed just 155 runs at a below-par average of 25.83 and a strike rate of 135. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, despite his familiarity with the tournament and his role as an opener, Marsh has struggled to replicate that form this season, with LSG currently sitting ninth on the table after six matches. The batter has managed just 155 runs at a below-par average of 25.83 and a strike rate of 135. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Reuters, Marsh admitted he is still searching for rhythm as the season enters a crucial phase. “I probably haven’t got going. I think you can maybe search a little bit too much at times. I know that I’m probably one or two boundaries away from really getting going and it’s about being consistent with my preparations and knowing that it will come,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Reuters, Marsh admitted he is still searching for rhythm as the season enters a crucial phase. “I probably haven’t got going. I think you can maybe search a little bit too much at times. I know that I’m probably one or two boundaries away from really getting going and it’s about being consistent with my preparations and knowing that it will come,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Rishabh Pant-led side has suffered three consecutive losses, with their last win coming against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders outfit. Their campaign so far has highlighted issues, particularly in the batting lineup, as the Marsh-led top order has struggled to click. LSG, currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, last qualified for the playoffs in 2023 and have since finished seventh in back-to-back seasons.

Marsh believes the side must fight as a unit as Lucknow enter a crucial phase of the season, hoping to turn their momentum around against the high-flying Rajasthan Royals on April 22.

“It’s a long tournament and we’ve got great belief that we can challenge the best teams in the competition. I think if we can put together a full 40 overs as a unit, we’re going to be very hard to break,” Marsh added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Marsh, who captained Australia in the 2026 T20 World Cup in the absence of Pat Cummins, endured a forgettable campaign as the team exited in the group stage. He stressed the importance of each match in the T20 format and how quickly momentum can shift.

“Pretty much every game is a knockout game with the way that it’s structured… one failure can cost you a spot in the knockout stage,” he said, while keeping dressing room discussions private.

With a long international season ahead, Marsh is focused on bouncing back from his recent struggles. The opener has set his sights on the IPL trophy this year with LSG as a statement of his comeback.

“I’ve got great faith in this group… our best cricket is ahead of us,” Marsh stressed ahead of their clash against Rajasthan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON