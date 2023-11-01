Mitchell Santner moves past Virat Kohli to have biggest impact in field in ongoing World Cup: ICC Rankings

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner surpassed India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli to become the player to have the biggest impact in the field at the ongoing World Cup as per the ICC rankings.

The New Zealand all-rounder only has four catches in six matches at the ongoing World Cup, his impact on the field isn't restricted to his ability to take catches. The experienced Kiwi spinner has made his presence felt in different fielding categories as well. His one-handed catch in Afghanistan clash is mere reflection of the efforts that he puts in the field for the Blackcaps.

The 31-year-old has saved a total of nine runs in the field for his team, he also tops the chart in categories for good throws, pressure ratings and run-out attempts.

With his on-field heroics, he has a slender lead in the race for overall fielding impact after the conclusion of six games at the World Cup for each team. South Africa's destructive batter David Miller and Australia's David Warner are the closest challengers to his position.

Virat was the fielder to have the biggest impact after three matches for each side at the tournament, but in the next three games, he dropped to the sixth spot after the recent update. Another teammate Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogged him to move to the fifth position.

Santner with 43.28 rating points sits at the top, Miller (41.19) and Warner (40.82) sit on the second and third spot respectively. With 33.46 rating points, Virat has dropped to the sixth spot while Jadeja with 33.72 rating points sits comfortably at the fifth spot.

While Santner dominates the individual rankings, South Africa lead the way in the overall team fielding ratings. The Proteas have claimed a total of 44 catches, seven more than any other team, while also saving the highest amount of runs in the field (44 runs).

The Netherlands hold the second position as they have the second-fewest amount of dropped catches with six and defending champions England are third who have dropped only four catches. (ANI)