VIDEO: Mitchell Starc bowls 5 dot balls, defends 10 in epic last over against Andre Russell

There was a fist pump followed by a big roar from Mitchell Starc as the penultimate ball of the West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I resulted in just 2 runs. Andre Russell hit Starc’s last delivery for four towards mid-wicket but the damage was already done. Starc had defended 10 runs off the last over against one of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball – Russell. Australia had beaten West Indies by 4 runs.

As videos of Starc’s impeccable last over to Russell, in which he bowled five consecutive dot balls, started spreading like wildfire on Twitter, the left-arm seamer announced to the world that ‘class is permanent.’

West Indies needed only 11 runs off the last over with Russell on strike. Australia captain Aaron Finch threw the ball to Starc, who till then had conceded 135 runs in the T20 series with just 1 wicket beside his name.

The tall left-armer started with a toe crushing yorker, which Russell missed. He followed it with another fast fuller length delivery on Russell’s pad. The hard-hitting batsman somehow managed to get towards deep mid-wicket but did not take a single. The third ball was an action replay of the second one.

Russell backed himself to hit 11 off the last 3 balls. But Starc shortened his length slightly for the fourth ball and Russell failed to make contact. The fifth ball was a full toss, Russell skied it towards mid-wicket but again decided against taking a run. All Starc, now needed to do was bowl a legal delivery. The Australian quick did that and despite Russell hitting a four, Australia won the match to make the series 3-1.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said the last over was more about trust than jitters.

“We knew that if Mitchell Starc executes he’s as good as anyone in the world,” Finch said. “He's done it for the best part of 10 years, so we had a lot of faith in him. He's got a lot of faith in himself. Just great to get across the line.”

The Australians batted first and posted 189-6 in an innings twice interrupted by rain breaks, with Marsh belting his 75 from 44 balls for his third half-century of the series and sharing a 114-run second-wicket stand with Finch, who contributed 53.

Marsh raised his 50 from 24 balls with a straight six against Fabian Allen.

