Mitchell Starc hypes up Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Ashes comparison: ‘Level of competitiveness between…’

Premier paceman Mitchell Starc has made a bold claim and said that the competition in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is at par with historic Ashes series after the former has been expanded to five matches. It will be the first time since 1991-92 that the two teams take on each other in a five-match Test series in BGT 2024-25. Australia, who enjoy a dominant record at home in Ashes in recent times, have lost their last two Test series against India Down Under. Mitchell Starc compares Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Ashes.(AP)

Australia won the World Test Championship title last year after beating India in the summit clash. The two teams are once again leading the points table in the ongoing edition, with Rohit Sharma and Co. leading the charge.

Starc hyped up the upcoming BGT series by comparing it to the Ashes.

“It’s thrown it right on par with an Ashes series being [expanded to] five Tests. The Border-Gavaskar doesn’t have that length of history [as the Ashes] but I think the level of competitiveness between both trophies is on par. We’re currently one and two in the Test table so there will be a bit of spice to it," Starc told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Since 2014-15, Australia have failed to lay their hands on the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning four consecutive series, including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Starc also talked about workload management and suggested that at 34 it is getting tough for him with scheduling of three formats.

“I’ve been very lucky to play three formats for a very long time. How long that will continue, I’m not sure. The scheduling of three formats is getting harder and harder and finding blocks of time to spend time on my body is going to take away from others," Starc said.

I’m not someone like Jimmy: Starc

The left-arm paceman asserted that he is not someone like James Anderson, who played till the age of 42 but said that he has not yet put an expiry date on his career.

“Tests are still definitely the pinnacle for me and I think my body will play a part in that decision whenever it gets to it. I’m not someone like Jimmy who played until he was 40-odd and had incredible skills to swing it both ways. I’ve never been that bowler and there’s plenty of better bowlers around the country to fill that job. I’m really looking forward to this summer and I haven’t put any expiry date on anything just yet," he added.