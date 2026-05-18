...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mitchell Starc is not just a great bowler, he is an institution, a guiding force for youngsters at Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani has heaped praise on the great Aussie after he came up with a Man-of-the-Match performance.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 02:16 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Mitchell Starc has drawn immense praise from the franchise head coach, following a five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 Indian Premier League on Sunday night.

Mitchell Starc has definitely made a difference!(PTI)

After the first two ineffective overs, Starc returned to set back RR in a big way. He took wickets of Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh and Dasun Shanaka in his remaining two, including three wickets in the 15th over. Thanks to his bowling in his last two overs, RR, playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, were a few runs short of a desired total. Later, Delhi Capitals comfortably won the game, and Starc was rightly chosen Man of the Match.

Also Read: Hurt Virat Kohli sets the record straight; next year’s World Cup clearly his driving force after salty Test retirement

It's not just great bowling that Starc brings to the table. He also brings plenty of experience to the table, and he is willing to share his expertise with the youngsters in the side.

The former India batsman highlighted that side of Starc. "Speaking of the kind of work that he puts in with the younger lads: he's always talking to them, he's always trying to pass on the knowledge -- how can you do reverse swing, how do I hold lengths, what do I do when a certain batter is going hard; do I look to pick wickets or do I look to try and be submissive and be defensive. There's immense conversation that Starcy brings to the table," Badani added.

Starc has taken 9 wickets so far in the 2026 IPL. However, he has been a bit expensive with an economy rate of 10.42. While mathematically, DC can qualify for the play-offs, if truth be told, they are out of contention. A lot of things will have to go their way, for them to qualify.

 
rajasthan royals indian premier league delhi capitals mitchell starc
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Mitchell Starc is not just a great bowler, he is an institution, a guiding force for youngsters at Delhi Capitals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.