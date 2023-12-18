Mitchell Starc for more than 14 crores? R Ashwin makes 'helicopter' style predictions for IPL 2024 auction

Just one more day to go before the Indian Premier League (IPL) hosts its first-ever auction away home. On December 19 in Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, as many as 333 players will go under the hammer, but only 70 slots will be filled, 30 of which have been reserved for overseas cricketers. Breaking the overall number further, 214 are Indians, 119 are foreign players and remaining two are from associate countries. Moreover, 116 of the total players listed for the mini-auction are capped cricketers and 215 are uncapped. Ravichandran Ashwin makes his predictions for IPL 2024 auction(Getty)

With the big day closing in, veteran cricketers and legends have been sharing their views on potential buys and who could break the record for most expensive player at an IPL auction. On Sunday, away from the lopsided ODI match in Johannesburg where India won by eight wickets against South Africa, senior bowler Ravichandran Ashwin made his predictions for the IPL auction, but in a unique style.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Ashwin used cricketing shots to assign price range before naming the players, who have been in discussion for the IPL auction over the last one week, according to each shot.

Ashwin's price range according to shots:

Defense: 2 -4 crores

Drive: 4 to 7 crores

Pull: 7 to 10 crores

Slog: 10-14 crores

Helicopter shot: 14+ crores.

Ashwin started off with Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan, who was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction, and the India legend predicted that he would go somewhere between 10 and 14 crores. For ODI World Cup's breakout star, Rachin Ravindra, Ashwin played the cover drive. Meanwhile, IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has been predicted to go for 7 to 10 crores while his Indian teammate Umesh Yadav has been tipped to fall within the price range of 4 to 7 crore.

Ashwin also had his say on three of Australia's World Cup-winning stars in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head. He feels the two fast bowlers will go beyond 14 crores while Head will go for something between 2 to 4 crores.