'I had no doubt...': Starc's shocking U-turn on debatable Lord's catch after Bairstow's run out in Ashes 2nd Test

Jonny Bairstow’s contentious dismissal on the fifth day of the Lord’s Test has become the subject of intense debate, with fierce protests against the manner of dismissal used by the Australian team, and equally fierce defence of what is seen as a clever play made by the wicketkeeper Alex Carey. However, the controversy of the decision overshadows another contentious decision from the Test, namely Mitchell Starc’s non-catch of Ben Duckett late on day 4.

In the follow-through of Starc's catch, the ball seemed to be grazing the grass(Twitter)

Duckett had played a strange shot which saw an edge fly down to fine leg, where Starc took hold of the ball but then used it to stop his momentum with the ball face-down on the grass. That sparked heated debate as well, with the line for when the catch was completed not clear.

Commenting to cricket.com.au, Starc said: “I had no doubt I was under control of the ball. They're going by the letter of the law, which states that in bracing my body, the ball was on the turf. It's going to be interesting moving forward with (similar catches).”

TV umpire Marais Erasmus would later come out to clarify that according to the rulebook, the catch can’t be considered complete until both the ball and the fielder’s body are under control. Since Starc was still sliding and in movement, he couldn’t have claimed the catch, and the ball touching the ground therefore meant it wasn’t a completed catch.

Starc seemingly came to terms with the decision, with the victory in the Test no doubt a factor, since it rendered the missed opportunity inconsequential. However, he took a slight dig at the English reaction to Bairstow’s wicket as well.

“But we've got to accept that one, just like they're going to have to accept the stumping. Let me put it this way – his (Bairstow's) was as much out as mine was not out,” said the pace bowler. Bairstow’s wicket also followed the law, as did Duckett being adjudged not-out. The umpires made the correct call in both situations, and Starc says that is where the discussion should stop.

“If you're going by the letter of the law, they were the right decisions. We'll leave it in the hands of the officials,” concluded Starc, who finished with 6 wickets in the match.

There is no question debate will continue to rage between both sides, but they will have to put it behind them quickly as the Ashes move on to Leeds for the third Test, beginning on July 6.

