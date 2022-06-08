Mithali Raj retires: Legendary former India captain's five greatest achievements

Mithali Raj called time on her international career on Wednesday, thus bringing to an end an era in Indian cricket in which she broke a plethora of records an established herself as one of the all-time greats of the game. Mithali had been made her international debut June 1999 and has captained the Indian team in at least one format since 2005.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Like all journey, this one too must come to and end," the 39-year-old said in a statement on social media on Wednesday. "Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket."

Let's take a look at five of her greatest achievements through the course of her illustrious career

Most runs in international cricket: Mithali retires with 10,868 runs to her name, which is the most any player has scored in women's international cricket. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards previously held that record with 10,273, a tally that Mithali crossed during India's three-match ODI series in the country in July 2021. Mithali and Edwards are the only two female cricketers to have scored over 10,000 runs in international cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highest run-scorer in women's ODIs: Mithali has scored 7805 runs in women's ODIs, the format she has played the most. This leaves her well clear of the rest of the players in the list of all-time highest run scorers in ODI cricket. Edwards is second with 5992 runs while West Indies' Stafanie Taylor is the highest scorer among active cricketers with 5298 runs.

India's highest run scorer in women's T20Is: Mithali retires as India's highest run scorer in the shortest format of the game. However, unlike what is the case with her records in international cricket overall and in ODIs, her T20I record could soon be surpassed by Harmanpreet Kaur. Mithali has scored 2364 runs while Harmanpreet is on 2319.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most ODI matches as captain: Mithali captained India in 155 ODIs, which is the most by any cricketer in the history of the women's game. Edwards is second on the list, having captained England in 117 matches while Australia great Belinda Clark is third with 101 matches.

Youngest player to score double century in Tests: Mithali scored her first double-century in red-ball cricket at the age of 19, which makes her the youngest double centurion in women's cricket. She scored 214 off 407 balls against against England in Taunton, helping India draw the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail