Mithun Manas seals the deal by filing nomination for president post, BCCI's new panel revealed

BCCI vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, confirmed on Sunday that a consensus panel has filed nominations for the Board’s upcoming elections. The panel includes former Delhi captain, Mithun Manhas, as the president, Shukla has listed himself as the vice-president, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as joint secretary, and Raghuram Bhatt as treasurer. Shukla also highlighted that nominations have also been filed for the Governing Council and that a new body is being formed for the next tenure. Mithun Manhas has filed for BCCI Presidential election(@mufaddal_vohra/x.com)

From frontrunner to formal nominee

The confirmation of Manhas as a formal nominee caps a 24-hour cycle. On Sunday, reports emerged about his development after an informal huddle in New Delhi and his subsequently filing papers at the Board’s Mumbai headquarters.

Notably, Manhas was a known name in the domestic circuit during his playing days. Now aged 45, during his playing days, he has featured in 157 First-Class, 130 List-A and 91 T20s in a domestic career that spanned from 1997-98 to 2016-17. Since he hung up his boots, Manhas has tried to stay active via administrative and coaching roles, credentials that strengthen his candidacy.

What the ballot looks like now

Shukla’s on-record statement effectively shifts the narrative from speculation to structure. The slate now points to continuity across key offices. Saikia seeks another team as secretary. Bhatia is in for joint secretary, and for India/Karnataka spinner Raghuram Bhatt has filed for treasurer. Separately, filings were also entered for positions linked to IPL board committees. This includes Arun Dhumal’s chairman role. Notably, the chair of the president has been vacant since Roger Binny stepped down in August; Shukla has been serving in the interim.

What happens next

Per the Electoral Officer’s notice, the nomination window runs from September 20 to September 21. This will be followed by scrutiny and withdrawals before the final list is published. Elections are slated at the AGM on September 28 in Mumbai. This will decide the office-bearers for the next term, and the committees will be constituted. Unless there is a late contest or withdrawal, the panel announced by Shukla is well placed to assume charge at the AGM.

Shukla’s confirmation provides the first official public line on the new administration. Mithun Manhas has filed, and the full slate is in - the formation of the new body is the overarching theme heading into September 28.