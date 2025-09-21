Mithun Manhas consensus candidate for BCCI president

Mumbai: Former Delhi Ranji Trophy captain Mithun Manhas is in line to be become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Former Delhi Ranji Trophy skipper Mithun Manhas(Instagram)

In a meeting involving top BCCI officials including past senior functionaries in Delhi on Saturday night, Manhas, who was nominated for the AGM by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, emerged as the consensus candidate for the top post. The only other name in contention was that of former India spin bowler Raghuram Bhatt. But it was decided that there should not be back-to-back presidents from the same zone and same association. Manhas, 45, who played 157 first class matches, is expected to take over from Roger Binny, who came from Karnataka State Cricket Association, the same as Bhatt. Bhatt is likely to get another key post, that of treasurer.

Zonal considerations play a vital role in BCCI functioning, especially now that office bearers are decided by consensus. The other consideration being emphasis on having a player president, with most leading national sporting bodies now having a former player in the lead.

Sourav Ganguly became the most high profile player president of the BCCI in 2019. Although he will be attending the AGM representing Cricket Association of Bengal, he isn't currently considered close to the core group. Harbhajan Singh will also attend the AGM for the first time.

Jaydev Shah, the other former player among those nominated to attend the AGM is likely to get a seat in the Apex Council.

Devajit Saikia will continue as Secretary. There have been discussions for Rajeev Shukla to continue as Vice President. And for Arun Dhumal to stay IPL Chairman. After legal consultations on their eligibility, a final call will be taken on Sunday.

Nominations have to be filed between September 20-21 and the final list of contesting candidates, all likely to face no competition, will be known on September 23.