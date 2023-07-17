MLC 2023: Tim David fireworks help MI New York maul LA Knight Riders by 105 runs

MI New York put up a strong show against the Los Angeles Knight Riders to defeat the latter by 105 runs in the sixth match of Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Sunday. The MI New York put up a total of 155/8 in their 20 overs before bowling out the Los Angeles Knight Riders for just 50 runs.

Tim David in full flow for MI New York.(MLC)

Earlier in the day, MI New York won the toss and elected to bat. The innings started with a flurry of boundaries from opening batter Dewald Brevis, who hit a six and a four in Lockie Ferguson's first over to take New York to 16/0. Though the lightning start didn’t last long, Corne Dry trapped Brevis in front of the stumps to dismiss him on a score of 15. The Knight Riders from hereon started tightening the screws thanks to Captain Sunil Narine's and Adam Zampa's spin duo, as wickets kept falling at regular intervals for New York and they were left lingering at 63/4 halfway through the innings.

Nicholas Pooran tried to steady the ship along with Tim David, but his stay was also short-lived as Ali Khan sent him packing for a rather slow 38 off 37 balls. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Australia international Tim David continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. It was only thanks to Tim David’s counter-attacking batting that New York scored 62 runs in the last five overs and ended at 155/8 in 20 overs. David stayed unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. For the Los Angeles Knight Riders, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, and Adam Zampa picked two wickets each.

The Knight Riders' innings began on a sorry note as they lost their first three wickets for a mere two runs. The team from Los Angeles looked in major trouble and didn’t seem to find any way to make a comeback. The New York bowling attack constantly kept taking wickets while Knight Riders looked out of sorts. The Knight Riders were finally bundled out for 50 runs in 14 overs.

Unmukt Chand (26) was the only player to reach double figures in the Knight Riders line-up. All five bowlers of the New York bowling attack — Nosthush Kenjinge, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, and Kieron Pollard ended with two wickets each.

Brief Scores: MI New York 155/8 (Tim David 48*, Nicholas Pooran 38; Corne Dry 2/10) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders 50 All Out (Unmukt Chand 26; Nosthush Kenjinge 2/7, and Ehsan Adil 2/7) by 105 runs.

