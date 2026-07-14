Stephen Fleming's 18-year association with the Chennai Super Kings came to an end on Monday, but his departure may only be the beginning of a wider overhaul within the franchise.

Stephen Fleming parted ways with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday (PTI)

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According to a Cricbuzz report, the five-time IPL champions could soon make more changes to their coaching staff, with bowling coach Eric Simons emerging as the next possible casualty. There is no clarity yet over batting coach Mike Hussey's future, but the report suggested that a broader shake-up is under consideration.

Fleming's exit came more than a month after CSK endured another disappointing IPL campaign, finishing eighth with six wins from 14 matches. It marked the third successive season the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs, a remarkable fall for a side that once reached the knockouts in 10 consecutive IPL appearances until 2019.

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{{^usCountry}} While CSK lifted the trophy twice in the four seasons that followed, their recent decline, fifth in 2024, bottom in 2025 and eighth in 2026, had intensified scrutiny over Fleming's future, even as the franchise underwent a major squad rebuild and tactical reset this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While CSK lifted the trophy twice in the four seasons that followed, their recent decline, fifth in 2024, bottom in 2025 and eighth in 2026, had intensified scrutiny over Fleming's future, even as the franchise underwent a major squad rebuild and tactical reset this season. {{/usCountry}}

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Interestingly, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had publicly backed Fleming only last month, insisting the former New Zealand captain would continue as head coach next year. However, the situation changed dramatically in the weeks that followed.

The report claimed Texas Super Kings' disappointing campaign in this year's Major League Cricket may have played a significant role in the final decision. The franchise finished bottom of the standings after losing seven of their 10 matches.

"He would have saved his position if the team had won in the US," the report quoted a source as saying.

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Despite growing external pressure over the past few seasons, Fleming was widely believed to enjoy the backing of former captain MS Dhoni, making his exit all the more surprising.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Viswanathan insisted the decision was mutual.

"We had an honest discussion and decided that we should part ways," he said, adding that the move was finalised during a board meeting held a few days ago.

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute to Fleming's contribution, describing him as one of the franchise's defining figures.

"Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision and pursuit of excellence," she said.

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According to the report, although former BCCI and ICC chairman N. Srinivasan has stepped back from the day-to-day functioning of the franchise in recent years, he was kept informed before the decision was formally approved.