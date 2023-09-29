Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / High Profile English Performance Director who shaped England Cricket team joins RCB as Director of Cricket

High Profile English Performance Director who shaped England Cricket team joins RCB as Director of Cricket

Reuters |
Sep 29, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Bobat, who has been part of ECB since 2011 and has overseen Twenty20 and 50-over World Cup triumphs, will leave his role with them in February 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed England men's Performance Director Mo Bobat as their new director of cricket following the departure of Mike Hesson earlier this year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side announced on Friday.

Mo Bobat had worked closely with current Bangalore coach Andy Flower during the latter's tenure with England.

Bobat, who has been part of the England and Wales Cricket Board since 2011 and has overseen Twenty20 and 50-over World Cup triumphs, will leave his role with them in February 2024.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He had worked closely with current Bangalore coach Andy Flower during the latter's tenure with England.

"RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour," Bobat said in a statement the club posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'm really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves."

In August, Flower was appointed head coach of RCB replacing Sanjay Bangar after the team finished sixth in this year's IPL.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and Asian Games 2023 related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl indian premier league rcb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP