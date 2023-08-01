'If Stokes texts me...': CSK star's stunning response on retirement U-turn for India series after England level Ashes

A one-word message from England skipper Ben Stokes had lured veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali to come out of Test retirement for the Ashes 2023 against arch-rivals Australia. Moeen had not played a Test match for the Three Lions after England suffered a defeat at the hands of Team India at The Oval in 2021. Moeen, a white-ball specialist and an integral part of MS Dhon's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), went on to successfully replace spinner Jack Leach in the recently concluded Ashes series between the bitter rivals.

The CSK star gave a stunning response on his retirement U-turn for India series(AFP-BCCI)

Moeen bagged three wickets in Australia's 2nd innings as Stokes and Co. upstaged the visitors in Stuart Broad's farewell match to level the Ashes 2-2 at The Oval on Sunday. With Rohit Sharma’s Team India being the next big challenge for Bazeball-friendly England in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), all-rounder Moeen was quizzed about taking another retirement U-turn in the longest format of the game.

'If Ben Stokes texts me I'll delete it'

Recalling his famous conversation with skipper Stokes, the England all-rounder confirmed that he will not continue playing Test cricket for the Three Lions after the Ashes. "That's me done," Moeen told Sky Sports. "If Ben Stokes texts me I'll delete it," he added. Playing four of the five Test matches in the Ashes series, all-rounder Moeen picked up 9 wickets for the hosts. The 36-year-old was promoted to the number three batting position after Ollie Pope suffered an injury in the Ashes.

Moeen himself suffered a groin injury although the star all-rounder dismissed Travis Head (43), Mitchell Marsh (6) and Pat Cummins (9) in England's 49-run win over Australia. Moeen has played 68 Tests and scored over 3,000 runs for England. The veteran all-rounder made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2014. Bowling heroics from Moeen and Chris Woakes guided Stokes' England to a thrilling 49-run win over Australia on Day 5 of the 5th Test at The Oval.

Despite suffering a defeat in the series decider, the Australian side has retained the Ashes. “I think 2-2 generally is a fair reflection of two very, very good teams going at it over a five-match series,” England captain Stokes said after the match. "Obviously, Australia being world Test champions leading into this series, the cricket that I think has been on show has been of the highest quality," he added.

