Mohammad Amir’s animated send-off triggers ugly PSL clash, Faheem Ashraf storms in pointing bat before being held back

An ugly incident unfolded at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday during the PSL 2026 clash between Islamabad United and Rawalpindiz, when compatriots Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Amir got involved in a heated confrontation after the fast bowler gave a fiery send-off to the batter. The incident took place during the PSL game between Islamabad United and Rawalpindiz

The incident took place on the third ball of the 17th over. Amir dished out a slower bouncer as Ashraf attempted to play the ramp shot towards third man, but the ball brushed his gloves and went straight to the wicketkeeper.

Following the dismissal, Amir’s animated send-off did not sit well with Faheem. The all-rounder charged back at Amir, pointing his bat towards him while exchanging a few words. Amir, in response, brushed it off initially before returning with a verbal retort of his own, briefly escalating tensions on the field.

Faheem was eventually restrained by two Rawalpindiz players before he made his way back to the dugout, bringing the situation under control before it could spiral further.