Mohammad Amir's cheeky tweet takes internet by storm after Shaheen Afridi gets ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

On Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the ruling out of Shaheen Afridi from the men's Asia Cup 2022, that begins on August 27. Afridi had been away from international action since last month when he was forced to miss the second Test of the series against Sri Lanka. While Afridi did travel with the Pakistan team to Netherlands for the side's three-match ODI series, he wasn't named in the squad. In addition to the Asia Cup, Afridi has also been ruled out of the England series.

Following the development, a certain Pakistan left-arm pacer had a rather cheeky reaction. Mohammad Amir, one of country's leading pacers, took to his official Twitter account to react to the news of Afridi's absence from the side.

Amir had taken retirement from international cricket in late 2020, but made himself available for selection from June last year. However, the PCB has since not considered him for a potential return. As Afridi was ruled out due to injury, Amir wrote, “m trending on twitter but why.”

The PCB had earlier said Shaheen has been advised four-six weeks rest by the its medical advisory committee and independent specialists following scans.

The board said that while Shaheen has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup and the seven-match T20 home series against England, he is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shaheen who suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month was selected in the Pakistan ODI squad and Asia Cup team despite his injury with chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, insisting he would be better off being looked after by the team doctor, physio and trainer.

