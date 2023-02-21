'This is just disgusting': Mohammad Amir slammed for obscene gesture in PSL match days after Shahid Afridi's comments

Mohammad Amir has attracted attention for his celebrations yet again, just days after former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed that he had a word with the fast bowler after he threw the ball in the direction of current skipper Babar Azam during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. It was in a PSL game that 30-year-old, playing for the Karachi Kings, made the gesture and Amir has now gone ahead with another rather animated celebration that is being slammed as an obscene gesture by fans.

Moreover, Amir ended up getting injured after bowling two overs in the match, in which the Kings faced the Lahore Qalandars. He finished with figures of 2-0-12-1. The incident that ended up making headlines came in the in the sixth over of the Qalandars innings. Irfan Khan Niazi took a stunning catch at point and Amir first leapt up into the air before pulling off a celebration made famous by WWE star Triple H.

Fans weren't too happy with Amir's gesture, especially considering the fact that it comes right after Afridi had revealed the details of his conversation with the pacer.

Earlier, Afridi had said that he had a chat with Amir after his celebration for the Babar wicket in the game against Peshawar Zalmi. "Whenever a player doesn't perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message for call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi said.

“Ye koi tareeka hai? (Is this the way to play?) There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that. Even we have used such words and sometimes, the camera used to catch us. There are families, kids watching you on television. Aggression is fine, but keep it under control,” Afridi further said.

