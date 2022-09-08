'Amir yaar Naseem kay liye...': Netizens react after Pakistani pacer's photo with Bollywood actress goes viral

At a time when speed merchant Naseem Shah is busy making headlines for Babar Azam and Co. at the Asia Cup 2022, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir garnered the attention of fans by posing alongside a celebrated Bollywood actress. Amir, who is plying his trade with Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), posted a picture with Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Thursday.

For the unversed, the popular Bollywood actress is the co-owner of Saint Lucia Kings. The co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Punjab Kings had paid a visit to the Caribbean islands to watch Jamaica Tallawahs play against Saint Lucia Kings in match No. 9 of the T20 league. Taking to Twitter after the match, Amir shared a picture with the Bollywood actress. "My all time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta," Amir captioned his post on the microblogging site.

ALSO READ: Watch: Ugly scenes as Afghan fans hurl chairs at Pakistanis, engage in fight

Amir's recent social media activity became an instant hit among his fans and followers on Twitter. Taking cognisance of the post, a fan also requested Amir to share his views about Pakistan pacer Naseem. "Amir yrr naseem k liye kuch toh bol bhai we all love you please aap k aesa krne se ossko confidence milega (Amir buddy, please say a few words about Naseem too, it will boost his confidence)," the fan said in his tweet.

Pacer Naseem showcased his six-hitting prowess in Pakistan's must-win clash against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The tailender smashed successive sixes in the last over to help Pakistan register a stunning one-wicket win over Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With the memorable win over Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage, Babar-led Pakistan side has made it to the final of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan will meet hosts Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

