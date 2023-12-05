Mohammad Kaif's 7-year-old post storms internet days after facing backlash over 'best team on paper' remark on WC final

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif had double down on his previously-made "best team of paper" claim on India's World Cup final loss to Australia despite facing backlash, and on Sunday, reignited the talk on social media when he lauded the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India on beating Matthew Wade and his men in the five-match T20I series. Kaif said that the better team "on field, and on paper" after India won 4-1 in Bengaluru.

Mohammad Kaif's 7-year-old tweet has gone viral(Delhi Capitals. )

India outplayed the Aussies in the series that marked the beginning to their respective preparations for the T20 World Cup in June next year. While the spinners were an absolute standout with Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi dictating the terms, India found some real positives with impressive batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh. The only match which Australia managed to win was in Guwahati, courtesy of a Glenn Maxwell classic.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Following the win, Kaif took to social media to post: “Better talent, better skills. This time the better team on the field, and on paper, won. 4-1.”

The post received diverse reactions from fans before a seven-year-old tweet resurfaced where Kaif had written about South Africa's exit in the Super 10 stage from 2016 T20 World Cup.

Putting things into context, Kaif had made headlines in claiming that the best team did not win the ODI World Cup, a comment that was made moments after Australia's seven-wicket win against India in Ahmedabad.

“I can never accept that the best team has won the World Cup. The Indian team is the best team on paper,” Kaif said on Star Sports. “Congratulations to Australia but I am not ready to accept that the best team won the World Cup. This Indian team has been the best side. They are the best team on paper. They would win so many times playing against the same Australian team, even though they lost today. It was one of those bad day, this happens sometimes.”

Australia batter David Warner later took to social media to respond to Kaif's remark explaining that finals are decided on how teams perform on that particular day rather than how good they look on paper or what their run to the summit clash was.

“I like MK (Kaif), issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come,” he wrote.

It wasn't just Warner. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at the remark while ex-England captain Michael Vaughan had trolled him, but Kaif did not retract on his remark as he took to social media post Warner's response and maintained his original position.

“Facts: It was Australia’s day in final, they won, they are World Cup winners. More facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament’s best team. Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia,” Kaif had written.

