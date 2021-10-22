'If Pakistan manage to beat India, I'll be very surprised': Kaif on what makes Kohli and Co favourites during T20 WC tie

Virat Kohli-led Indian unit will look to maintain the perfect record against arch rivals Pakistan, when they take on each other in the T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

The Men In Blue have always delivered against Pakistan in the prestigious event, something Kohli would like to keep it intact before handling the mantle to others.

However, sharing his views on the much-anticipated clash, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said he is not a fan of previous records but is sure of India passing the test with flying colours.

“India have always dominated Pakistan in the World Cup, a record that is there on the papers. However, I'm not a huge fan of records and I'm sure neither is the Indian team and they want to see what happens on the pitch on the given day.”

“The team is well prepared with Virat Kohli making the plans, then there is MS Dhoni too now as a mentor,” said Kaif in an exclusive interaction with Zee News.

The former cricketer, who has played in 125 ODIs and 13 Tests, believes India to have an edge going into the contest, listing their recent experience of playing the IPL in UAE and the rich form of Indian cricketers as the reasons behind it.

“India will have an upper hand going into the contest because they are in Dubai for about two months now and the players are used to the surface," he added.

Kaif said it will come as a huge upset if Pakistan manage to beat India at the showpiece event as he drew comparisons between both the teams.

“If Pakistan manage to beat India, I'll personally be very surprised because they don't have a strong unit as that of India. Anything can happen in T20 cricket, but if we look at the names in Indian camp, the current form or how to handle a pressure situation, the teams stands prepared," he said.

India and Pakistan are pooled in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage alongside Afghanistan and New Zealand. Two more teams will join them from the opening round.