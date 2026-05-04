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Punjab Kings told to put respect on Yuzvendra Chahal’s name after spinner bowls just one over against Gujarat Titans

Yuzvendra Chahal's limited role in match raises eyebrows; Mohammad Kaif questions decision to bowl him only once.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 03:47 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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The Indian Premier League ‘Revenge Week’ is underway as the race for the top-4 tightens further, with even the early-season Invincibles beginning to hesitate in their push to secure a qualification spot. Punjab Kings, who started the season with a three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans, went on to script history with a seven-match unbeaten streak. However, they have since suffered back-to-back defeats, with the latest loss coming as a revenge win for the Shubman Gill-led side.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans(PTI)

The match on Sunday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad turned into a thriller, as a six from Washington Sundar off Marcus Stoinis on the second-last ball helped his side cross the line with a 4-wicket win against the table-toppers. Despite a modest total of 164 to defend, the Shreyas Iyer-led side saw the PBKS bowling unit put up a competitive fight in the middle, attempting to capitalise on what they observed from the GT bowlers’ dominant display in the first innings. However, certain on-field bowling decisions during the second innings came under scrutiny, with many arguing they could have changed the outcome of PBKS’s defence last night.

Former India cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif was surprised by Yuzvendra Chahal’s limited role in the match. Chahal, arguably the finest wicket taker in the tournament’s history with 228 IPL wickets, was introduced only in the 14th over, a decision Kaif questioned, saying he deserved a bigger role given his experience. He also noted that a majority of Chahal’s wickets came during his eight-year stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he thrived on the flat Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, often regarded as a batter’s paradise. Chahal bowled just one over on the night, conceding 13 runs.

Kaif’s remarks carry weight, especially as PBKS bought Chahal ahead of this IPL edition for INR 18 crore, adding his vast experience and wicket-taking ability to a well-balanced squad that finished runners-up last season after their defeat to RCB in the 2025 final. Despite a slow start with his new franchise, managing just seven wickets in nine matches thus far, it remains to be seen how quickly he adapts and earns greater trust as PBKS enter a crucial phase of the season while eyeing their maiden championship.

 
yuzvendra chahal punjab kings Mohammad Kaif ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Punjab Kings told to put respect on Yuzvendra Chahal’s name after spinner bowls just one over against Gujarat Titans
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