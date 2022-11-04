Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain after winless T20 World Cup campaign

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 07:31 PM IST

Nabi took to his official Twitter profile to announce his decision to step down as Afghanistan's captain.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Merely hours after Afghanistan's close defeat to Australia in their final group match of the T20 World Cup, Mohammad Nabi announced his decision to step down as the captain of the side. The all-rounder took to his official Twitter profile announce his resignation.

Nabi will continue to represent Afghanistan “when the management & team need me.”

The all-rounder also revealed that the Afghanistan's “team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page,” that eventually impacted the side's preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches,” Nabi wrote as he began his statement.

"From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

"Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me.

“I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan,” Nabi wrote.

Afghanistan endured a winless campaign at the T20 World Cup; out of their five matches, the side conceded three losses while two of their matches (against New Zealand and Ireland) were washed out. In their final group game of the tournament against Australia, Afghanistan came close to pulling off an upset in the 168-run chase, but a batting-order collapse during the final overs of the match left them short by four runs in Adelaide.

