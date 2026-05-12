‘Mohammad Rizwan’s reputation is very bad’: Litton Das’ ruthless taunt at Pakistan star caught on stump mic

An unexpected collapse unfolded in the final session of the opening Test in Dhaka on Tuesday. Pakistan looked largely set to save the match, with Abdullah Fazal leading the fightback with a gritty 66 in the chase of 268. The visitors were only three wickets down at tea, but an inspired five-wicket haul from Nahid Rana triggered a dramatic collapse as Shan Masood’s side lost seven wickets in the final session to suffer a 104-run defeat and fall 0-1 behind in the two-Test series.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) watches the ball after playing a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das reacts during the fifth day of the first Test(AFP)

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Pakistan looked to mount another resistance after two fifty-plus stands had earlier kept their hopes alive, with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stitching together a 31-run partnership for the sixth wicket. At that stage, Pakistan were 152 for five, still needing 116 more runs with half the side yet to bat.

During the partnership, the stump mic captured a savage taunt from Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das aimed at Rizwan. The incident took place during the 38th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Litton appeared to mock Rizwan for trying to save Pakistan’s reputation with a draw despite, as he claimed, having a “bad” reputation in his own country.

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{{^usCountry}} “They are now trying to save the Test. They have no chance of winning. Rizwan’s reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out trying to hit a big shot, he won't even be able to set foot back in the country — his reputation is that bad,” Litton was heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They are now trying to save the Test. They have no chance of winning. Rizwan’s reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out trying to hit a big shot, he won't even be able to set foot back in the country — his reputation is that bad,” Litton was heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

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Rizwan ultimately failed to make a significant impact as Pakistan collapsed spectacularly, losing their final five wickets for just 11 runs. Rana claimed four of those wickets to finish with figures of five for 40.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan had nearly matched Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 413 by posting 386 before rain wiped out significant time on Days 3 and 4. Once play resumed on the final day, the home side batted aggressively before declaring at 240 for 9, setting Pakistan a target of 268.

This was Pakistan’s first-ever Test defeat in Bangladesh, having previously won seven of their eight matches there, with the other ending in a draw. It also marked Bangladesh’s third straight Test win over Pakistan following their 2-0 series victory in 2024. Pakistan thus became only the second team in history, after Zimbabwe, to lose three consecutive Tests to Bangladesh.

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The second and final Test of the series will begin in Sylhet on Saturday.

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