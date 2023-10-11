Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rizwan says World Cup century in Pakistan's record win vs Sri Lanka was for Gaza

PTI |
Oct 11, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Rizwan shared a match-winning 176-run stand for the third wicket with Shafique as Pakistan romped home in 48.2 overs in a World Cup match vs Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his team's record-breaking performance against Sri Lanka in World Cup to "brothers and sisters in Gaza".

Rizwan (131) had conjured an unbeaten century while young Abdullah Shafique (113) smashed his maiden ODI century to lead Pakistan to a world-record chase 345 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Rizwan shared a match-winning 176-run stand for the third wicket with Shafique as Pakistan romped home in 48.2 overs. This was the highest successful run-chase in the history of the World Cup.

Ireland had previously held the record for the highest run chase in ODI World Cups when they successfully chased down 329 versus England during the 2011 World Cup in India.

"This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Rizwan posted on X.

Hamas militants launched a surprise weekend attack on Israel that killed more than 900 people, triggering strong offensive from Jerusalem, which has declared war against the attackers.

